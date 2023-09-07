Disney's New Satanic Love Story: 'Pauline' – Inside the Magic – Inside the Magic









Credit: Disney

Unlike Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ has become the streaming service known as the home for everyone’s nostalgic Disney needs. However, new programming has essentially been limited to Star Wars, Marvel, and existing Disney properties marketed to children.

Well, Disney is promoting a new show for an adult audience with satanic theming in order to change that: Pauline.

Disney+ is no stranger to shows with more adult themes like The Mandalorian (2019-present), The Simpsons (1989-present), Loki (2021-present), and various other series that fall under the Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe banners. They’ve even featured more macabre subject matter like the Zombies movies, even if they’re a bit watered down.

However, the streaming platform has attempted to move toward a wider audience and more international subscribers with foreign series that have more adult themes. This began with Snowdrop (2021-2022), a South Korean drama, and will continue with the newly-announced Pauline, a German tv show about an 18-year-old girl who is impregnated and falls in love with the devil.

According to Deadline, Pauline is a brand-new German show from the creators of How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (2019), Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, and is written by Sebastian Colley. It stars Sira-Anna Faal as Pauline, Ludger Bökelmann as Lukas, and Lukas von Horbatschewsky in an unknown role.

Pauline follows the story of Pauline, an 18-year-old who has school stress, the climate crisis, and the general downfall of society weighing on her mind. This becomes even more complicated when she becomes pregnant from a one-night stand with Lukas, who turns out to be the devil. Naturally, the two fall in love.

While the imagery is shocking, these themes actually match a lot of what comes with more traditional Disney fare. A protagonist who falls in love with a mythical being/monster? That sounds a lot like The Little Mermaid (1989) or Beauty and the Beast (1990).

While there isn’t a release date yet, the creators behind the film are excited about the opportunity, saying, “For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts. We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.

Pauline truly sounds like a wild ride and a step in a new exciting direction for Disney.

What do you think of the newly announced Pauline? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

