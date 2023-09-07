Now's the best time to buy an iPhone as Apple preps for its 2023 iPhone 15 launch – Birmingham Live









Shoppers who buy a handset before Apple’s next big launch could save a lot of money

Each year Apple adds a new iPhone range to its long list of devices making it a prime time for smartphone shoppers to ditch their 'old' handset. As the expected iPhone 15 launch fast approaches, now is one of the best times for users to buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and the latest iPhone 14 handset.

Of course, it's aimed at shoppers who aren't interested in getting their hands on the 'latest and greatest' Apple model but those looking for a saving instead. As the price of the current flagship, iPhone 14 range, is started to be lowered by various retailers.

Tesco Mobile seemed to start the deals off as it offers £400 off the iPhone 14 on its specific unlimited data contract, closely followed by Sky's SIM offer on the iPhone 12 at £28 a month and Amazon's £85 discount on the iPhone 14 Pro model.

The same 'strategy' was seen during Samsung's recent Galaxy Unpacked event, where it launched the newest Z5 range including the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5, two top contenders when it comes to modern flippable smartphones. It means the predecessor Z Flip 4 can be bought for as much as £100 off.

Online tech retailer Amazon has dropped the price of select iPhone models.

The biggest reduced is the iPhone 14 with up to £85 off the price but there are still £50 discounts around the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and even the iPhone SE.

The above video shows the September 2022 launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, which was unveiled in California alongside the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Fitted with its unique pill-shaped bezel and talked-about software (like its all-new crash detection features).

Of course, we are yet to find out the exact new features that'll come with the iPhone 15 range but the iPhone 14's 4K video recording, dual camera system, A15 bionic chip and water resistance still make one of the top performing handsets on the market.

Another key selling point to mention is that the iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 ranges will all still be compatible with the latest iOS17, which is set to launch overnight with the new iPhone 15 handsets.

So far, Apple has confirmed that handsets dating back to 2018 (the iPhone XS) will be compatible with the new software once it launches, but those with an even older model would have to consider upgrading their phone.

Tuesday, September 12 is circulating amongst experts in the tech industry, although no official date has been confirmed just yet.

Tech writers over at Mac World have speculated it's either going to be the 12 or 13 of September and after looking at the previous launches Birmingham Live has covered we'd have to agree those two dates don't look out of the ordinary.

Apple holds three to four big conferences each year to celebrate the launch of a new product series, the latest one was the WWDC 23 event this June 2023 when the tech giant announced the new VisionPro headset, and MacBook Air 15.

Here's a quick timeline of recent iPhone launches:

