Prosecutors say Terra’s Do Kwon has no assets in S.Korea – Forkast News









The arrested crypto fugitive and Terraform Labs founder Kwon Do-hyung, who faces fraud charges in the U.S. and South Korea, has “zero ” identifiable assets in his native South Korea, prosecutors said on Friday. Kwon, who led the US$40 billion Terra-Luna crypto project that collapsed in May last year, was arrested in Montenegro on March 23 for allegedly traveling on forged passports along with Terraform’s chief financial officer Han Chang-jun.

Danny is a journalist at Forkast.News. Originally from South Korea, Danny has produced content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

Peter Langan is the Tokyo-based Editor-at-Large at Forkast.News. He spent about 20 years at Bloomberg News covering financial markets, politics, commodities, natural disasters, renewable energy, and cryptocurrencies in roles including Tokyo Bureau Chief, Managing Editor, and Asia Editor-at-Large.

