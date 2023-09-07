NFL Game Pass International on DAZN: How to watch live games – dazn.com









The 2023 NFL season kicks off on DAZN with preseason action in August.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their title after deffeating the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling comeback at Super Bowl LVII. Both teams will be among the favourites to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the upcoming campaign, along with the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and the other division winners from the previous season.

Of course, there is bound to be a surprise team or two that rises to the status of title contender as well.

Here's everything you need to know about NFL Game Pass International, including how to watch and how to sign up.

Every NFL game during the 2023 regular season and playoffs — including the Super Bowl — is available worldwide on DAZN, excluding the United States and China.

DAZN is the only place to watch NFL Game Pass International, with access to every regular-season NFL game and every playoff matchup. That's 335 games per season, and each game is available live* and on demand.

NFL GPI will be available through the DAZN app either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing DAZN package to customers worldwide**, excluding the United States and China.

* In the United Kingdom, up two Sunday games per week will air on DAZN on a 24-hour tape delay.

** Viewers in Canada can access all NFL content through their regular DAZN subscription.

For more information and to sign up, head here now.

DAZN is a global sports streaming service that offers coverage of every NFL game and RedZone, both live and on demand.

Football fans worldwide also can enjoy 24/7 streaming of the NFL Network on DAZN, which includes complete coverage of the NFL Draft, Scouting Combine and Free Agency.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Here is a full list of the devices where DAZN is available, in addition to web browsers on DAZN.com (if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser):

source







