Disney Plus Day 2022: Date, Deals, Movies, Shows, and More – Business Insider

Disney is celebrating its streaming service with a special event called Disney Plus Day. This year’s event will lead right into Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo, which is set for September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Fans and subscribers can expect a slew of announcements to come during Disney Plus Day and the D23 weekend, and Disney has already released several new movies and shows on Disney Plus as part of the celebration.

Disney also launched a special deal for Disney Plus Day. New and returning subscribers can get one month of Disney Plus for just $2. The discount is especially welcome this year, as the price of ad-free Disney Plus is set to increase from $8 to $11 a month on December 8.

Disney Plus Day is an online event dedicated to promoting Disney’s streaming service with new releases, trailers, deals, and special announcements.

The first Disney Plus Day was a celebration of the streaming service’s second anniversary in November 2021. This year’s event takes place one day before the D23 Expo, which is an in-person convention for Disney fans in Anaheim, California.

Disney Plus Day arrived on September 8. New releases scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus Day have already started streaming, but more content may unlock later in the day if additional titles are announced.



Disney has released several movies and shows as part of its Disney Plus Day celebration, including the launch of “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks and Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, and the streaming debut of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other new titles on Disney Plus Day include sing-along versions of “Frozen” and Frozen 2,” new animated shorts featuring “The Simpsons” and Pixar’s “Cars,” a behind-the-scenes documentary exploring the making of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and more.

A murder-mystery series called “Wedding Season” is also set to debut on Disney Plus Day in Latin America, but it will be released on Hulu in the US instead.

New and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of service for $2 as part of a special Disney Plus Day deal. That’s $6 off the regular monthly price. The promotion will run through 2:59 a.m. ET on September 20.

Disney is also offering several other perks for subscribers on Disney Plus Day, including special offers on Disney cruises and hotels.

