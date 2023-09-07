Valorant 6.08 update patch notes: Killjoy buffs, Gekko changes & more – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
Valorant update 6.08 is here with the final Act of Episode 6 and there are plenty of changes for you to try out. Keep reading to know everything about the latest patch in Riot’s tactical shooter.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 is live now and one of the most exciting additions in this update is the return of an updated Bind map to unrated and competitive matchmaking in the game. Like all Act updates in Valorant, 6.08 is also accompanied by a brand new Battle Pass as well as a new Ultra-rated skin series, the Radiant Entertainment System.
Apart from the cosmetics, a brand new competitive game mode, Premier, was also released in Valorant with update 6.08. Additionally, there have been notable changes to Killjoy and Gekko which will have an impact on the in-game meta.
Having said that, let’s check out all the new additions and changes in update 6.08 for the game.
Valorant patch 6.08 features all the usual additions that are present with every Act update in the game. However, there are several points in the update that will have a major impact on the game, as well as the community. With the release of Premier’s first Open Beta along with the update, Riot is making a huge step toward providing amateur players an opening to enter the professional ecosystem.
On top of that, the update also features notable buffs for Killjoy as well as in-game audio improvements for Gekko. Given that this is the first time in a while since an existing Agent has either been buffed or nerfed, it will be interesting to see how these changes affect the in-game meta.
That said, here are the full patch notes for update 6.08 according to the official release from Riot Games.
Gekko
Killjoy
Miscellaneous
Shorty
Map Rotations
Gameplay systems
Social
So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.08 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:
What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers
Home Latest News Valorant 6.08 update patch notes: Killjoy buffs, Gekko changes & more –...