What's new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023 – CBS News

By Danica Creahan
Get ready to fall in love with all the content coming to Amazon Prime Video this February. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you may want to check out Dave Franco and Alison Brie’s subversive new romcom. If all this romance in the air feels more like your worst nightmare, check out one of Prime Video’s new horror titles, such as “Halloween Ends” or “Smile.” And if all else fails, you can always revisit a comforting classic, like “Shrek.”
Keep reading to find out how to watch “Somebody I Used to Know” and more of what’s new on Prime Video in February 2023.
Top products in this article:
Amazon Prime subscription, $15 per month or $140 annually
When workaholic Ally faces a career crisis, she returns to her hometown in search of reassurance — and the one that got away. But things only get more complicated when she meets the cool and confident Cassidy, her first love’s new fiancée.
Written by Alison Brie and husband Dave Franco, this unconventional romcom stars Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons and Danny Pudi. “Somebody I Used to Know” is streaming now on Prime Video.
“Somebody I Used to Know,” now streaming on Prime Video
Feb. 1
A Night at the Roxbury
Alex Cross
Almost Famous
Are We There Yet?
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Best Man
The Breadwinner
The Call
Chaplin
Children of Heaven
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Dilemma
Downhill Racer
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Exposed
Food, Inc.
Four Brothers
French Postcards
From Justin To Kelly
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
The Glass Shield
Heaven Can Wait
The Help
The Hustle
I, Robot
Inside Man
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
King Kong
The Last Song
Life Partners
Madea’s Witness Protection
Nacho Libre
Never Been Kissed
P.S. I Love You
Prophecy
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
Sarafina!
Scary Movie 4
Seabiscuit
Shaft
Shrek
Shrek 2
Something Wild
Soul Food
Southside With You
Sugar
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Tsotsi
Turbulence
Tyson
Underclassman
Venus and Serena
White House Down
Who’s Your Caddy?
Feb. 3
Harlem, season 2
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Feb. 7
Beast
Brian and Charles
Feb. 8
Are We Done Yet?
Feb. 9
Crank
Feb. 10
Somebody I Used to Know
Feb. 11
If I Stay
Feb. 14
Halloween Ends
Feb. 17
Carnival Row, season 2
The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Feb. 19
A Simple Favor
Feb. 21
Smile
Feb. 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2014
Feb. 24
The Consultant
Die Hart
Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, this month’s big football game, the 2023 Puppy Bowl and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.
According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung’s “The Frame” features a gallery design that “hugs the wall.” This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.
The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.
An Amazon customer called the TV “the best 4K panel I’ve ever owned.” “The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room,” they commented.
65″ LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)
We’ve found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.
It’s on sale at Amazon now.
55″ LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,239 (reduced from $1,500)
This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.
“I recently bought this tv last week and I’m really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up,” wrote a Walmart customer. “If you want a tv that’s affordable TCL is the way to go. I don’t have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV’s again from this brand in the near future.”
65″ TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368
Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.
All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.
50″ TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)
This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.
The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans — plus, it’s hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.
75″ Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $1,100)
This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $30 (reduced from $50)
