How to Update Your PS5 – MUO – MakeUseOf









To get the most out of your PS5, ensure that you’ve got it running on the latest update. Here’s how.

Sony is constantly releasing new updates for the PS5 to improve the playability of your console. These updates can include small quality-of-life improvements, patches for bugs, or even larger overhauls of the operating system.

You will want to make sure you update your console as soon as a new update is released to make sure that it is working properly. But how do you update your PS5? If you've found yourself asking this question, you have come to the right place.

The PS5 is the ninth-gen PlayStation console, so there is constant support for it from Sony. It’s not uncommon to see new updates for the system every couple of months or even more frequently.

PS5 updates are not released on a schedule, so checking in now-and-then to see if a new update has been released is a good idea. You can keep up to date with all the new PS5 updates through the PlayStation Support website or on the console itself.

Updating your PS5 is the best way to allow your console to operate at its optimum level. But if you are still looking for ways to push your console's limits, check out our guide on how to enable 120HZ output on your PS5. This boosts the frame rate even further to enhance your gaming experience exponentially.

When it is time to update your PS5, there are three ways to do so. Alternatively, you can skip these steps and follow our guide to learn how to activate auto-updates on your PS5. But if you would like to update your PS5 yourself, you can update it manually via a USB drive, through the system settings, or a shortcut on the Home menu.

In the quick menu on the Home screen, you can find a shortcut to not only your system updates but all of the other updates for your games as well.

This method is the fastest way to update your PS5.

To install updates from your settings menu, follow the instructions below.

These two methods are the only ways to update your PS5 from the console itself.

If your console is struggling to install the update, restart the system and try again. If that still doesn’t work, you can update your PS5 manually using a USB drive. Here's how:

If you have any trouble, go back and make sure you have labeled your files correctly with the suggestions above, or the PS5 may not recognize them.

Updating your PS5 doesn’t have to be a daunting process. No matter which method of the above you choose, your PS5 will be in peak condition in no time.

Making sure that both your PS5 console and DualSense controller are operating on the current software is very important, as running either of these on outdated software can cause performance issues. If you ever experience any issues with your console or controller, a system update should be your first port of call.

Laura-May Randell is a Lvl 30 gamer and writer based in Australia. Gaming was her first passion in life, ignited by Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot on the PS1. Since then, the Nintendo Switch has taken over as her console of choice.

After completing a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English, Laura was able to turn her love of both video games and writing into a full-time career in 2022.

When she’s not writing or playing through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the one-millionth time, you can find her streaming on Twitch or creating Nintendo content on YouTube.

