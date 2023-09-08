New Xbox Games Release Dates In 2023 – Pure Xbox

Guest
2023’s upcoming Xbox launch dates
What new Xbox games release dates in 2023 are coming up? If you’re looking for a list of 2023 Xbox release dates, including for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you’ve come to the right place. 2023 is shaping up to be a massive year for the platform when it comes to new releases and Xbox Game Pass, with some major titles on the way. On this page, you’ll find a list of every major upcoming Xbox game with a release date of this year, and we’ll updating this guide on a weekly basis throughout 2023.
Don’t forget that we’ve provided a separate guide for every Xbox Game Pass game announced for 2023. You’ll also find a roundup of 10 Xbox games to look forward to in September 2023 elsewhere on Pure Xbox, along with the full list of all September 2023 Xbox Game Pass games revealed so far.
All the release dates you need to know
The full list of confirmed games so far
Below, you’ll find a list of new Xbox games release dates in 2023. All games are currently scheduled to release on Xbox One and/or Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S. Keep in mind that release dates change on a daily basis, so we’ll do our best to keep things as accurate as possible.
Which new Xbox games release dates in 2023 are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below, and don’t forget to check our Xbox Game Pass 2023 guide for the latest XGP announcements as well.
Comments 40
Kingdom Rush on Xbox?! 🤤 That series is some of my favourite Tower Defense games.
Not surprising but would still be disappointing if ms studios only has one game to release this year in the shape of Forza. I’d hope to see hellblade 2 towards the back end of the year…otherwise they have nothing after June? I can’t imagine anything else is ready…like avowed and fable.
Fingers crossed they do the 12 month window thing again come e3 and hellblade is prominent
@K1LLEGAL Oh yeah instabuy for Kingdom Rush (if it’s the same game though, probably it is), now i think of it , will it play well with a controller?, bought every game on Ipad , including every hero i think in the last one , loved it to death.
@K1LLEGAL @TheSilverFalcon I’m pretty sure it’s what you’re thinking of!
https://www.xbox.com/games/store/kingdom-rush/9p541n3kwmwd
Plenty to keep me busy. February and March is gonna be expensive 🤣
Hellblade in the 2nd half along with Starfield would be incredible imo
@FraserG @TheSilverFalcon that’s the one! Looks like it’s just the first game for now but they are all very good. I wonder about the controls too…
Had no idea it was coming to Xbox so appreciate the heads up and the list in general.
A lot of games to be excited for this year
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Atlas Fallen and Space Marine II are also set to release in 2023 😀 @FraserG
@Bleachedsmiles Starfield is after June. No way that game comes out during the first part of the year. I’m guessing Stalker 2 is somewhere in there as well.
Looks to me like there’s not going to be much else brought out on Xbox One now and that’s fair enough considering it’s 10 years this year since it’s release, Which is hard to believe. Still, Sucks to see some great games I won’t be able to play.
@K1LLEGAL That’s good to know. I wishlisted it the other day. Did a google today and found out it’s ages old on Steam and highly praised.
I’ll be preordering it today given all the positive comments here and in general.
Wo Long is probably the only one in the near future I’m very excited for. We’ll see though.
@ParsnipHero really good games… just not sure how they will translate to console. But hopefully they work well.
@UndyingInsurgent95 Thank you! Added those to the list (Space Marine 2 was already there).
Missed Star trek Resurgence – April
@NeutronBomb Added, thanks!
Street Fighter 6 is coming a lot sooner than i thought
@Bleachedsmiles Not sure if I understand, but what do you mean it wouldnt be surprising if they only release Forza? HiFi Rush just came out a month ago, Minecraft is on April, Redfall in May and Starfield sometime soon to be revealed.
I believe they are not showing anything past June waiting for their own E3 show. They might stick with the "next 12 months" formula but holding the next batch of games for that event.
@Moonglow I’m saying I’d personally be disappointed if after all this time, given all the games that were announced in 2021 (every one of them still yet to have a release date) that the only AAA game coming from MS studios is Forza…having invested in all these studios to finally get away from the diet of halo/Forza/gears…
Minecraft is its own separate beast and caters to an audience beyond console and gamepass. And I personally wouldn’t put Minecraft spin-off amongst AAA offerings, but then I’m not the audience for it. And have no idea if it has a AAA budget for it. So that’s an oversight by me.
The rest are Bethesda games, not Ms studio ones. Contribute to xbox output, yes. But not MS studio output in the AAA gaming space.
We’re in march now and still Forza and starfield don’t have release dates. It’s not looking like that event last June, with its bold statement/sentiment is going to age well…unless some news happens very soon
@Bleachedsmiles Bethesda/Zenimax Studio’s are OWNED by MS, have been since March 2021 (2yrs now) and are MS owned IP’s – they own Ghostwire, Deathloop, Fallout, Elder Scrolls and Starfield – as noted ‘releasing’ Sept 6th 2023 and Redfall is coming on May 2nd. They OWN Mojang and the Minecraft IP too and have done for nearly 10yrs now…
Hi-Fi Rush has released and you have Ghostwire, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Starfield, AoE4 and Forza to come that we know of now – all made by MS owned Studios, all MS owned IP’s…
When Spider-Man or Returnal released, they weren’t Sony owned IP’s made by Sony owned Studio’s – and only became Sony owned Studio’s after releasing those games. Sony bought Studio’s too – in fact Sony Computer Entertainment were Psygnosis before Sony bought Studio’s to ‘compete’ with Sega/Nintendo. Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch and Guerilla were all acquired by Sony too. Insomniac can make Sunset Overdrive 2 and keep it on Sony Playstation ONLY despite the first being an Xbox Exclusive…
Point is, all these Studio’s and their IP’s (new or existing) are owned by MS – MS owns the Publishing Rights – so even if you buy Fallout 4 on PS4 – published by Zenimax originally now ‘owned’ by MS – MS gets money. If you buy Tomb Raider – Square Enix get money as they ‘own’ the Publishing Rights to that game, even if they no longer own the TR IP. Hence buying Publishers is far more costly – hence Bungie with its Destiny IP cost more than 10x what Sony paid for Insomniac with more IP’s because Bungie owns their Publishing Rights to Destiny so Sony can start recuperating costs immediately. Buying a Studio can take ‘time’ to start paying dividends and need more ‘investment’ to create a product to sell before they start recuperating their cost.
MS only started adding Studio’s in 2018. The first 5 (inc Playground and setting up a ‘brand new’ studio from scratch) were announced at E3 followed up by another 3 later that year.
Compulsion had just released We Happy Few and Undead Labs were about to release State of Decay 2, Playground have released 2 Forza Horizon games (4-5 and DLC too), Obsidian have released Grounded, Pentiment and Outer Worlds (and DLC), Ninja Theory have released Bleeding Edge, inXile have released Wastelands 3, Double Fine – Psychonauts 2. etc Considering games are taking ~5yrs+ to make these days and most Studio’s have ‘released’ something in the past few years, its somewhat unrealistic to expect a LOT of AAA games this soon. Guerrilla had over 5yrs to make H:FW – a Sequel, Sucker Punch had over 6 yrs to release GoT and yet you expect games of ‘similar’ quality in much less time from MS? WHY??
@BAMozzy I have no idea what all that waffling is about. MS own Bethesda…yes, but Bethesda are not MS studios…hence why the Bethesda is kept separate during marketing gamepass etc.
I specifically state MS Studios to avoid this confusion.
Ms studios haven’t even shown gameplay yet of games they announce years ago. Let alone any hints of release dates.
There’s no expectations on ‘much less time should equal more ms studio games’ – no other publisher out of the 3 main platforms delays as many games as MS studios do.
If anyone is expecting games of similar quality to God of war, Tsushima etc from MS studios they’re setting themselves up for a fall…👍
@Bleachedsmiles AND to AVOID any CONFUSION – whether or NOT the Zenimax group holds a Separate showcase, they are still OWNED by Microsoft – MS OWNS the Studios, the IP’s, the Publishing rights etc and is WHOLLY funding these Games.
It’s like expecting Sony to Publish Insomniacs Spider-Man/Wolverine games on Xbox despite being funded and published by Sony. If MS ‘choose’ to release games on other Platforms, who is paying for the Studio to ‘Port & Optimise’ that game for that Hardware?
MS isn’t doing anything different to OTHER devs who announced games ‘years’ ago and took a few years to come out after that. I forget how many years Uncharted 4 was ‘promised’ for before Finally releasing, Horizon too appeared at numerous E3’s before eventually coming out etc – and games are not being made in a month or two. EVERY Sony game released in the past ‘decade’ has had delays GoW:R, H:ZD, H:FW, LoU2, U4, Infamous 2nd Son, GoT, GT7 etc etc etc ALL delayed so really showing your FANBOY Bias there…
Typical Dumb Fanboy response – expect MS to release their games they are funding, their OWN studios, their OWN IP’s etc – regardless of whether or not they have ‘separate’ showcases, they are still WHOLLY owned by MS, funded by MS, making games owned by MS etc – the REASON they bought Zenimax and its Studio’s – like Sony bought all their Studio’s too – to make GAMES for their PLATFORM!!
The ONLY games MS is likely to PORT to their Rivals are those with ACTIVE ONLINE COMMUNITIES already on those platforms – games like Minecraft, CoD etc. Games like Redfall, Starfield etc have NO ACTIVE ONLINE COMMUNITY built up around those IP’s on other Platforms – they will ‘continue’ to support Communities of gamers that want to play ONLINE together and to grow those ‘ONLINE’ communities by reaching ‘more’ platforms, not ‘limiting’ them.
Mojang are an XBOX studio yet make multi-platform multi-player Minecraft games for their ACTIVE ONLINE COMMUNITY of Minecraft fans regardless of Platform choice.
Single Player games and new IP’s (Starfield, Redfall, Hellblade, Outer Worlds etc) will be EXCLUSIVE to bring players into their ECOSYSTEM. Why buy into Xbox if all their games are on Playstation and yet Playstation games aren’t on Xbox? That’s why you spend nearly $80bn on Zenimax and A/B for those Studio’s, for those IP’s, for the Rights to Publish where they WANT to Publish…
@BAMozzy 👍
@fraserg what is the difference if the title name is in green vs black?
@AlwaysPlaying It just means we have a link to either a specific game page or a story about it elsewhere on Pure Xbox.
Bleachedsmiles is jim ryan. ban him.
Didn’t Suicide Squad get delayed?
Anyway for me this year it’s Starfield that is the big game with Robocop and Forza also interesting and I’m looking forward to the Cyberpunk dlc
@Bleachedsmiles Bethesda are still publishing their own games and are classed separately to Microsoft on metacritic under top publishers last year and the year before. Even Hi-Fi rush is listed as a Bethesda published game not a Microsoft published game. They are obviously owned by Microsoft but are acting seperately like bunjie are after sony bought them and will most likely continue to make what ever games they want to and continue to publish them themselves. Only thing Microsoft are controlling is what system each games go to.
So for example if Starfield won GoTY it would be a win for Bethesda and not classed as Microsoft winning the award, the single studios under Microsoft where Microsoft act as publisher and the main source of funds would be the games where Microsoft themselves get credit for in the end of year awards and publisher metacritic standings.
https://www.metacritic.com/feature/2022-game-publisher-rankings-summary-table
Pete Hines says it perfectly himself
“The key point is we’re still Bethesda,”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/gamingbolt.com/bethesda-will-continue-to-publish-its-own-games-pete-hines/amp
@UltimateOtaku91 cool…did I not already say this? And reason why it’s disappointing that MS own Xbox game studios only have Forza out as their AAA this year…after nothing new AAA last year…and particularly disappointing in that Forza will by accounts end up missing that 12month window…likely meaning no hellblade 2 etc this year as they’ll use Forza for their holiday game instead?
I’m pretty sure I did…
Starfield and Division 2 Heartland….bout the only thing decent.
I’m hoping for more surprise releases like Hi-Fi Rush but from what’s announced and is not first-party like Starfield, I’m excited for Cocoon, Trine 5, Silksong and Lies of P. Wouldn’t be surprised if many of these ended up getting delayed though, especially Silksong.
Planet of Lana also looks awesome and intriguing and is right around the corner!
I’m wondering would Phil be able to make over watch 2 backtrack and add the story that was promised
@fraserg I am enjoying the big con… is the 2023 TBD title a sequel?
@AlwaysPlaying Nope, sorry! It was accidentally left in the list.
Remnant 2
Atlas Fallen
Blasphemous 2
Armored Core 6
Starfield
Lies Of P
Forza Motorsport
AC Mirage
Lords Of Fallen
Gangs Of Sherwood
MGS Volume 1
Alan Wake ( Only if a physical release happens)
@fraserg Everspace 2 console has a release date now?
@AlwaysPlaying It does, thank you! So easy for games to slip through the net in this list…
Is it just me? Or should certain words and phrases be not allowed in games? In August saw, Running Fable.
Anything with Fable in the title should be a no-no. It’s the video game equivalent of going to the Edmonton Oilers and wearing jersey number 99 or Chicago Bulls with 23. Just can’t do that, you know.
I can see The Crew 3 trying to be like Forza Horizon 5
Well, I have already preordered Starfield.
Will buy the new Forza, but not straight away.
Assassins Creed Mirage looks amazing.
I have the special edition of Avatar Pandora preordered (for the PS5 – yeah I know)
I also fancy the remaster of Metal Gear Solid – not sure how well remastered it will be though.
And that should keep me going for most of 2024 I should imagine.
