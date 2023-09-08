Why Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) And Pikamoon (PIKA) Could … – Crypto News Flash









Times are changing, and new blockchain technologies are springing up every day to transform the crypto landscape. Smart investors are aligning their goals and making massive profits from this change.

It’s time to leverage these new blockchain technologies to catapult your crypto investing career to new heights. In this article, we’ll discuss everything you need to know about the Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) and Pikamoon (PIKA). We’ll also discuss their future growth potential and how best to leverage these opportunities.



The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a beautiful piece of blockchain technology built on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a special naming system that turns human-readable names like “kola.eth” into alphanumeric codes used in wallets like metamask.

The good thing about the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is that it goes both ways. I.e., metadata can also be associated with names or translated back to names like “kola.eth”. Ultimately, ENS makes the Ethereum-based web more user-friendly, just like how Domain Name Service (DNS) makes the internet accessible.

It is noteworthy to also mention that Ethereum Name Service (ENS) uses dot-separated domains, with owners controlling their subdomains just like in the case of DNS. This technology does not only spark so much excitement about the future of cryptocurrency; it also redefines how people could possibly relate to Web3 in the not-so-distant future.

While Ethereum Name Service (ENS) may be the first of its kind to transfer DNS to Web3, the open-source network aims to continue to be a secure, censorship-resistant, and vital infrastructure for Web3.

Experts believe investors who bet on Ethereum Name Service (ENS) will make massive profits in the long run because ENS addresses make blockchain and Web3 mass adoption an easy feat as these technologies become easier to use.

Instead of complex codes, users can have short and easy-to-remember links for their crypto or NFT transactions, simplifying the blockchain experience. This unique edge puts the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) in a class of its own, with the possibility of having few to no competitors.

⚡️Welcome to #Dreva⚡️

The first official in game shot! 👀

Join the #PikaArmy ➡️ https://t.co/RS4SzL4OAP

🚨$100 $EGLD Giveaway + 5 WL🚨

– Follow @PikaMoonCoin

– RT, Like & Tag 2 Friends pic.twitter.com/cwFsMvzF6S

— Pikamoon (@PikaMoonCoin) March 14, 2023

Follow us for the latest crypto news!



Pikamoon is a leading-edge P2E crypto game set to revolutionise the crypto industry with its native token, $PIKA. Pikamoon is gradually transforming the GameFi landscape by showing gamers and investors what is really possible.

The $PIKA token serves as the sole means of exchange in the Pikamoon ecosystem. This, in addition to its deflationary feature, makes it a high-value utility token. This is why the $PIKA token is highly sought-after by investors and gamers.

While the Pikamoon project is undoubtedly unique, the $PIKA token as a coin is set to increase in value over time. This is because of its delationary features, which cause the number of $PIKA tokens in circulation to reduce by permanently burning 5% of every token used in the Pikamoon in-game marketplace.

Aside from all these, the Pikamoon project stands out because of its distinguished community. Experts believe the success of any crypto project is dependent on the size and quality of its community. The Pikamoon community is teeming with crypto veterans and investment gurus who are well known for supporting only the most successful projects.

This is why experts have full confidence that Pikamoon is on its way to becoming an industry leader in the GameFi and meme coin niches. Investors are trooping to the last round of the Pikamoon presale to secure as many $PIKA tokens as they can before the price boom.



Crypto whales are buying up more $PIKA tokens than they did in the first and second rounds of the presale. This is because they know this is the last opportunity they have to buy $PIKA tokens for cheap. You should be following suit.

Pikamoon is in the third and last round of its presale, and $PIKA tokens are selling for as little as $0.0006. This is an opportunity that will never come again. Make the best use of it while it lasts. Get in on the Pikamoon presale today!



Buy Now: https://pikamoon.io/buy

Website: https://pikamoon.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Pikamooncoin

Telegram: https://t.me/pikamoonofficial

John Kiguru is an accomplished editor with a strong affinity for all things blockchain and crypto. Leveraging his editorial expertise, he brings clarity and coherence to complex topics in the decentralized technology sphere. With a meticulous approach, John refines and enhances content, ensuring that every piece resonates with the audience.

Comments are closed.



Crypto News Flash is your number one source for the latest news and information from the world of cryptocurrencies.

About us

Contact us

Legals

Data protection policy

*= Affiliate-Link

Risk warning and disclaimer: The contents of this website are intended solely for the entertainment and information of readers and do not provide investment advice or a recommendation within the context of the Securities Trading Act. The content of this website solely reflects the subjective and personal opinion of the authors. Readers are requested to form their own opinions on the contents of this website and to seek professional and independent advice before making concrete investment decisions. The information found on this site does not contain any information or messages, but is intended solely for information and personal use. None of the information shown constitutes an offer to buy or sell futures contracts, securities, options, CFDs, other derivatives or cryptocurrencies. Any opinions provided, including e-mails, live chat, SMS or other forms of communication across social media networks do not constitute a suitable basis for an investment decision. You alone bear the risk for your investment decisions. Read more!

source







