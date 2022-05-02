BYD First-Quarter Income Jumps on Demand for Electric Vehicles – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.

Shipping goods across the seas makes up 90% of global trade, a fact that comes with huge environmental costs. But thanks to some ambitious engineers, carbon-spewing ships may soon get a whole lot greener.

A BYD Co. Qin electric vehicle on sale at the company’s showroom in Beijing, China.



BYD Co., the Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker backed by Warren Buffett, said first-quarter profit surged, buoyed by demand for battery-powered cars as it weathered supply chain kinks from an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage to more expensive raw materials.

Net income rose 241% to 808.4 million yuan ($123 million) in the three months ended March 31 from a year earlier, the Shenzhen-based company said in a statement Wednesday. That was at the higher end of the 650 million to 950 million yuan preliminary profit announced last week. Sales increased 63% to 66.8 billion yuan.

