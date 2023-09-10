Riot Exec Talks Project L, VALORANT Mobile, and Hyperlocalization – Inquirer.net









They don’t plan on stopping anytime soon it seems, according to Joel Guzman, Riot Games Country General Manager for the Philippines.

Project L, Riot Games’ fighting game, is next in the pipeline. Catering to fighting game fans this time, Guzman said that the Runeterra-set Project L is well into its development. Another thing he talked about is VALORANT Mobile. “It’s a really, really wonderful experience,” he said, after having the chance to playtest the game.

Ever since Riot established an HQ here in the Philippines during the first quarter of the year, Guzman stated that this will be the very first gaming convention where Riot Games will finally make their very first appearance.

This is a part of Riot’s “hyperlocalization” in the Philippines – a tribute to their growing audience here. Riot Games has taken many steps towards this, being kicked off with the release of VALORANT’s Filipina Agent Neon, as well as working with Ylona Garcia with Neon’s “theme song.” This was soon followed by the PH-exclusive Star Guardian Academy event, held earlier this year in San Juan. Now, their presence in local exhibitions and conventions can be expected starting with ESGS 2022 which will feature cosplayers, content creators, and even professional teams.

“We’re super grateful that the Filipino community is actually one of the most passionate and active communities in Southeast Asia, dare I say the whole world” said Guzman. “We’ve seen significant growth in the FIlipino community. It is our mission to make immersive experiences for our community that truly deserves it.”

Not only this, Guzman also says that esports consumption in the Philippines has seen a great increase, meaning that Filipino gamers are not only playing but also enjoying and consuming other forms of content.





