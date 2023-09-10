2023 price prediction: Script Network (SCPT) Presale Expected to … – Blockzeit









In spite of the bearish market sentiment pervading the crypto space in 2022, diamonds are always in the dirt, waiting to be discovered. Like Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) in 2020, smart crypto investors can tell the features of a project worth going on.

In 2023, one of those cryptos is Script Network (SCPT) – a presale token that ticks all the boxes as Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) once did for their early investors.

Learn how to get into Script Network (SCPT), read up on what we discovered about this exciting alternative investment platform in the trillion-dollar online streaming industry, and see why these three cryptos will rise in 2023.

Solana (SOL) is a blockchain ecosystem that aims to provide speed and scalability for token transactions and decentralized applications (dApps).

Solana’s unique consensus algorithm enables the platform to process up to 60,000 transactions per second (TPS) while maintaining high speed and security.

This significantly is an improvement over other blockchain platforms, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are limited to only 7 and 15 per secone (TPS), respectively.

In the traditional proof-of-work algorithms, miners compete to solve mathematical problems, while in Solana’s algorithm, validators stake their tokens to enhance network security.

The validators are randomly chosen to create new blocks and validate transactions. This results in a more scalable and energy-efficient platform than other blockchain platforms.

Solana has many potential use cases, from gaming to prediction markets and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Additionally, many projects are built on Solana for different industries, such as logistics, identity verification, real estate, and supply chain management, etc.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a contract platform that uses its consensus mechanism and three interconnected blockchain systems to process transactions at a faster, cheaper, and more eco-friendly rate than other competitors.

Among other benefits, projects can use the Avalanche network to execute smart contracts designed for Ethereum’s EVM, finalize transactions under three seconds, and have the option to control who validates a private blockchain.

Unlike in the Bitcoin blockchain, where proof-of-work is needed to validate transactions and “mine” bitcoins, Avalanche uses Avalanche consensus mechanism to validate transactions and reward validators.

Using the Avalanche consensus, a staked validator selects a random subset of validators and ask whether they accept or reject a transaction.

The random sampling of validators will continue until the network builds enough confidence to reach a decision.

Script Network (SCPT) is a live streaming platform which pays viewers a part of the advertising revenue in exchange for time watched.

Script Network aims to revolutionize the streaming experience with the Watch-2-Earn approach on its Script blockchain network. The platform employs Web 3 technology and a secure, transparent, decentralized system to offer a unique user experience.

Rather than paying for an ad-free streaming experience on streaming platforms, Script Network allows viewers to earn its native token, $SCPT, simultaneously improving their viewing engagement.

This is a revolutionary development for the streaming industry because it allows users to watch and earn from anywhere.

Script Network enables viewers to market their worth to the consumer through their platform engagement.

To monetize their watch time, viewers must own mandatory NFTs to participate, and then, depending on their engagement, they will earn $SCPT rewards. These NFTs are upgradeable and tradeable on the Script Network marketplace.

In addition, users can stake their $SCPT to increase their earnings; this staking helps to boost the platform’s ecosystem and future. Also, users can mint a scriptGLASS NFT to stand a chance of earning rewards daily.

Overall, Script Network is a game-changing innovation in video streaming. The platform empowers viewers to monetize their watch time. This results in a more enjoyable and rewarding experience for all viewers.

Script Network has announced the commencement of its first presale stage as it seeks funding for its ambitious future roadmap.

This is an excellent opportunity for investors looking for promising and outstanding crypto investments. Early investors will experience the exceptional growth potential of Script Network and secure considerable returns in the short and long run.

