Crypto NFT Today: The Latest News in Blockchain, Cryptocurrency … – Innovation & Tech Today









September 10, 2023

Welcome to another edition of Crypto NFT Today!

In a move that highlights the growing acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrency, Mastercard, PayPal, and Robinhood have announced plans to deepen their involvement in the crypto industry. Mastercard is set to launch a new crypto rewards credit card, while PayPal is expanding its crypto trading capabilities to the UK market. Robinhood, on the other hand, is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency wallet.

These announcements come at a time when the cryptocurrency industry is showing significant promise, with Bitcoin and other digital currencies continuing to gain mainstream acceptance. In recent years, major financial institutions and tech companies have been gradually entering the crypto space, signaling a shift towards more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

However, this move towards deeper involvement in the crypto industry is not without its risks, as the sector remains largely unregulated and volatile. Nonetheless, these major players seem to be banking on the potential rewards that the crypto industry could bring.

A recent report has shed light on how artificial intelligence (AI) technology is set to drive users towards the crypto industry. According to the report, AI technology can help simplify complex financial concepts

and provide more personalized investment advice to users, making it easier for them to understand and invest in cryptocurrencies.

The report suggests that as more AI-powered financial services and investment platforms enter the market, users will be more likely to take advantage of the benefits that cryptocurrencies offer, such as low transaction fees, decentralization, and increased security. Moreover, AI technology can help identify market trends and provide accurate predictions, giving users an edge in their investment decisions.

As the crypto industry continues to grow and mature, the integration of AI technology is expected to play a vital role in attracting more users and expanding mainstream adoption.

Bitcoin transaction fees have surged to unprecedented levels as the cryptocurrency market experiences a significant increase in demand. The average transaction fee for Bitcoin has skyrocketed to $19.20, hitting a new all-time high, according to recent data. This development comes as over 440,000 transactions remain unconfirmed on the network, causing significant congestion and delays.

Experts attribute the spike in transaction fees to several factors, including the growing adoption of Bitcoin by mainstream institutions, an increase in the number of retail investors, and a lack of adequate infrastructure to support the growing demand. The high transaction fees have led to criticism from some in the crypto community, who argue that Bitcoin’s high fees are a significant barrier to entry for new investors.

Despite the challenges, many in the crypto space remain optimistic about the future of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. As the market continues to mature, new solutions are expected to emerge that will address the current challenges and pave the way for greater adoption and mainstream acceptance.

Artifact Labs, a company dedicated to preserving history using blockchain technology, has raised $3.25 million in funding. The company aims to create a decentralized platform where historical artifacts and documents can be preserved and accessed by people around the world.

By using blockchain, Artifact Labs can ensure the authenticity and integrity of historical artifacts, as well as provide a transparent and secure way for individuals and institutions to store and access them. The platform will also offer features such as digital certificates of authenticity and advanced search capabilities.

The funding round was led by a group of investors who recognize the potential of Artifact Labs’ mission. The company plans to use the funds to develop its platform and expand its team.

This innovative approach to historical preservation has the potential to revolutionize the way we understand and access our shared past. With Artifact Labs’ blockchain-based platform, historical artifacts and documents will be available for generations to come.

Personal finance guru Dave Ramsey has dismissed concerns over de-dollarization and downplayed the potential impact of the BRICS currency and the Chinese yuan on the US dollar. In an interview with Kitco News, Ramsey argued that the US dollar is “too entrenched” and has “too much momentum” to be dethroned as the world’s reserve currency anytime soon.

Ramsey also dismissed the notion that the current inflationary pressures in the US would lead to the dollar’s demise. According to him, the country’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, has the tools to combat inflation and maintain the dollar’s stability.

Ramsey’s comments come amid growing concerns about the US dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, particularly as China and other emerging economies seek to challenge the dominance of the dollar. However, Ramsey remains optimistic about the future of the dollar, despite the growing competition.

