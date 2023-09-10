Top 3 reasons why Shiba Inu can 10x before the end of 2023! – CryptoTicker.io – Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price & Crypto News









In 2021, the Shiba Inu Coin sparked what may have been the most significant hype the crypto market has ever witnessed. While Dogecoin had already experienced rallies of 10x or more in previous years, the craze surrounding “dog coins” reached its pinnacle during the last bull market with the emergence of Shiba Inu. The question now is whether the Shiba Inu Coin will experience another surge this summer, resulting in a 10-fold increase in its value.

The year 2023 has so far been characterized by a bullish development on the crypto market. The Shiba Inu Coin was also able to benefit from this. But in contrast to the expectations of the meme coin, the increases in the SHIB course were not that high. Compared to other altcoins and even Bitcoin, the Shiba Inu coin lagged behind.

From the beginning of the year to early February, the SHIB rate rose from $0.000008 to $0.000014. This was an increase of 75%. But since the beginning of February, the Shiba Inu price decreased yet again. Despite slight gains in recent weeks, the SHIB course is currently only 0.000012.

Shiba Inu has not experienced as substantial of an increase in value compared to other cryptocurrencies in recent weeks. During bullish periods, meme coins typically benefit greatly from positive market conditions. However, it’s important to keep in mind that we are still in a bear market, which may result in reduced hype surrounding meme coins. Currently, there is a limited number of participants active in the market.

Furthermore, Dogecoin has dominated the news, especially in the last 2 months. Elon Musk, a Dogecoin fan is the boss of one of the largest social media platforms in the world. Most recently, the Twitter logo was replaced with the Dogecoin logo. More attention on Dogecoin means less attention and fewer profits on the Shiba Inu coin.

There could possibly be a new Shiba Inu coin rally in 2023. Here are 3 important reasons:

Although a 10-fold increase appears to be overly optimistic, a frenzy surrounding the Shiba Inu Coin may materialize during the summer months, resulting in a significant surge in its value.

