Fix Valorant Version Mismatch Error After Latest Update December … – TalkEsport









Valorant Version Mismatch: Valorant players across the world are reporting encountering the ‘version mismatch’ error since the last Valorant 5.12 update was shipped to the game.

This error isn’t uncommon, though. It has existed in the competitive shooter since its closed beta days and popped up occasionally after its official release on June 2nd.

However, the good news is, this error is nothing to worry about. While it usually fixes itself, there may be times where you find this prevailing for more than a few hours. In that case, you might want to do a few steps to be able to fix the issue.

The version mismatch error is generally caused by updates to Valorant when players run a client version that’s different from the actual version which the server is running. Riot is generally quick to fix these issues, and it’s quite rare for this issue to persist for over a couple of hours.

While your best bet is to wait it out if you grow tired of waiting you can choose to update, or even reinstall the game yourself. To do so,

If these steps don’t fix the problem, then you’re left with no other option than to wait till the update fully gets shipped. This typically takes between 3-4 hours, and

