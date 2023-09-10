FTM Price Predictions 2023-2030: Can Fantom FTM Reach $10? – Coin Culture









The Fantom blockchain is a decentralised network that positions itself as a faster and more cost-effective option than other networks. To understand Fantom (FTM), let’s delve deeper into its features and potential price predictions for 2023-2030.

Fantom is a decentralised, open-source smart contract platform that provides a permissionless environment for decentralised applications (dApps) and digital assets. It operates as an alternative to Ethereum, aiming to address the Blockchain Trilemma by achieving a harmonious balance between scalability, security, and decentralisation.

Launched in December 2019, the Fantom mainnet supports independent networks for dApps, ensuring each application has its own unique blockchain while benefiting from the overall security and swiftness of the parent Fantom blockchain. The Fantom network is upheld by the Asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant (aBFT) Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which optimises the efficiency and security of the entire network. The aBFT structure guarantees network safety and accelerates transaction processing.

At the core of the Fantom ecosystem lies its native utility token, FTM, which fuels the network’s functionalities. FTM tokens are used for staking, governance, payments, and fees within the platform. The total supply of FTM coins is capped at 3.175 billion, with 2.5 billion in circulation as of March 2021, and the remaining tokens are slated for distribution as Fantom staking rewards. FTM exists as a native mainnet coin, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum ecosystem, and a BEP-2 token on the Binance ecosystem.

Participation in Fantom staking is open to all, requiring a minimum stake of 1 FTM by transferring the tokens to a Fantom wallet address. ERC-20 FTM tokens and BEP-2 FTM tokens automatically convert into Opera FTM coins during this process. However, to operate a validator node on Fantom’s permissionless network, a stake of at least 3,125,000 FTM is required.

Fantom’s price history has been characterised by fluctuations and turning points since its debut. In the first half of 2019, the price of Fantom experienced an upward movement, reaching a peak of $0.034 in June. However, the coin soon entered a corrective phase, enduring a bearish trend that persisted until the market crash in March 2020.

During the March 13, 2020 crash, Fantom hit an all-time low of $0.001953. However, it swiftly embarked on a remarkable bull run that propelled its value above $0.05 by September 2020. Despite this significant growth, FTM later experienced a substantial decline, and by the end of 2020, its price retraced to around $0.4595.

Entering 2021, Fantom demonstrated exponential growth, surpassing many of its crypto competitors in the market. This rapid price surge propelled FTM to a new all-time high of $0.8. Following this peak, the coin experienced a decline, with its price falling below $0.25 by July. In October 2021, Fantom achieved another milestone by registering a new all-time high of $3.48.

FTM attempted to surpass its all-time high in January 2022 but encountered resistance at $3 and could not exceed it. Subsequently, the coin continued to trade downward, displaying a negative momentum.

As of June 2023, FTM is trading for $0.2653, reflecting a decrease of $0.0068 compared to the previous closing price. The trading volume for FTM stands at 62,331,543 tokens. The bid price is $0.2652, while the ask price is $0.2653. Throughout the day, the price of FTM fluctuated from $0.2554 to $0.2743.

Now, let’s look at some FTM price predictions as of July 3, 2023. Note that price forecasts, particularly for a volatile asset like cryptocurrency, often turn out to be inaccurate. Besides, long-term crypto price predictions are typically generated by algorithms, which means they can change suddenly.

Based on Wallet Investor’s analysis, they do not anticipate a long-term increase in the price of Fantom (FTM). Their price forecast for 2023 is $0.0543, suggesting that it may not be a favourable investment option with high-risk involved.

However, according to Crypto Predictions, the Fantom price will be $0.5915 by the beginning of August 2023. They project a maximum price of $0.7311 and a minimum price of $0.4971 within that period. By the end of August, their forecast suggests a price of $0.4971.

GOV Capital, on the other hand, has a more optimistic outlook for Fantom. Their price forecast predicts FTM to reach $1.583 by 2023 and $8.369 by the end of 2027.

Digital Coin Price foresees a gradual increase in the FTM price. They predict a price of $1.01 by the end of 2023 and $2.07 by the end of 2026.

According to Price Prediction, the anticipation is that the release of several FTM projects from concept to testing phases will occur within a year. Based on this, they provide an overall bullish prediction, with a potential high of up to $0.60.

Note that these price predictions are speculative and should be taken with caution. Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and can be influenced by numerous factors. Conducting thorough research and considering multiple sources of information is recommended before making any investment decisions.

Fantom (FTM) has delivered substantial returns to previous investors. The current market capitalisation of Fantom stands at $1,284,390,327, with a circulating supply of 2,783,637,366 FTM tokens. Over the past 24 hours, the trading volume for Fantom has reached $288,579,208, and the current price of FTM is approximately $0.5413.

The future of Fantom’s price is subject to potential volatility due to government policies and regulations. If Fantom maintains support around $0.30, it may provide a stable foundation for buyers, allowing them to focus on breaking through the critical resistance level at $0.70. These price predictions are based on technical analysis.

Continuing its upward momentum, Fantom may face little difficulty in reaching new highs. Short-term and long-term price targets indicate potential buying and selling opportunities for FTM. The minimum price projection for the long term is $0.82, with an average price of $1.00. It may even surpass $1.18, resulting in positive outcomes.

Despite experiencing a decline, Fantom shows promise based on its market cap and resistance levels. On-chain metrics, such as the significant increase in coins deposited into the contract, indicate bullish signals for FTM. Industry experts firmly believe that with a robust algorithmic science foundation and consistent performance, the future price of FTM could rise to $1.51 by the end of 2025.

In the last year, Fantom witnessed widespread adoption of decentralised applications (dApps), driving its price upwards. The network is gaining popularity with updates enhancing scalability and reducing energy intensity. If these advancements continue, experts predict that Fantom’s price could soar to $1.90, reaching its maximum value for the year. The average price in 2026 is estimated to be $1.61.

Benefiting from partnerships and community support, the trading cryptocurrency market has recognised the performance of FTM. According to predictions, the maximum price for Fantom cryptocurrency could reach $2.36, while the average price may hover around $2.00, and the minimum price may settle at $1.64. These projections are optimistic yet feasible.

In 2028, the FTM token is expected to trade with a maximum price of $2.95 and a minimum price of $2.05. Based on our FTM price prediction, the average price for the year may hover around $2.50.

Our Fantom price prediction suggests that the token may range from a minimum price of around $2.55 to an average price of $3.11. While grand profits may not be guaranteed, investors could expect decent returns from FTM.

Looking ahead to 2030, the FTM token may reach a peak price of $4.59, representing the maximum value for the year. The minimum and average prices are projected to be approximately $3.19 and $3.89, respectively.

The recent price surges observed in Fantom Coin indicate the potential for remarkable profits for its investors. When used on the prominent decentralised application (dApp) platform Fantom, FTM allows for exchanging various valuable services. Our research on prices suggests that holding onto Fantom Coin for the long term is a viable strategy.

However, despite the apparent upward trend in Fantom’s price, FTM Coin and other cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and can experience sudden reversals. As an investment option, Fantom can be appealing to astute traders. While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies offer lucrative investment opportunities, they also carry substantial risks. Thorough risk management practices should be implemented before making any financial commitments.

At present, the future of FTM remains uncertain. Various forecasting sites, like PricePrediction, express optimism as of July 7, 2023, while others, such as Wallet Investor, adopt a more pessimistic outlook. It is crucial to acknowledge that price predictions are frequently inaccurate, and market prices can fluctuate in either direction.

Several exchanges and research firms have made predictions indicating a steady increase in Fantom’s price over the next five years, with the potential to surpass $1.51 by 2025. Although this may appear to be a significantly high price, given the extreme volatility of cryptocurrencies like FTM, it remains challenging to forecast their future direction accurately.

It is unlikely that the price of Fantom (FTM) will reach $10 shortly. Fantom must make significant technological advancements and attract a more extensive user base to achieve such a high value. However, considering the available data, reaching a price of $10 is a possibility that may take anywhere from 10 to 20 years to materialise.

According to our FTM price predictions, the maximum price is possible to reach $4.59 by the end of 2030. However, FTM would need to experience consistent growth in the DeFi sector for such a significant price surge to occur. Besides, the overall expansion of the DeFi space could potentially trigger further rallies for FTM throughout the year 2030.

The buying and trading of cryptocurrencies, including Fantom (FTM), are legally authorised in several countries, such as Australia, the United States, the European Union, Canada, and El Salvador. FTM can be purchased on numerous crypto exchanges via debit and credit cards. For further information, you can read our reviews of crypto debit cards and crypto credit cards.

You can purchase Fantom (FTM) in several crypto exchanges, but choose a reputable exchange registered with AUSTRAC. Our top recommendation is CoinSpot, which provides a user-friendly interface, free AUD deposits and withdrawals, a diverse selection of over 380 coins, and staking services. You can read our CoinSpot review here to learn more about it.

Fantom is positioned as a pioneering platform that combines speed, security, and decentralisation, offering a glimpse into the future of blockchain technology. With a focus on enhancing both DeFi transactions and activities, Fantom holds the potential for significant benefits.

Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and AI systems, we provide price predictions for Fantom that encompass a comprehensive analysis, encompassing the project’s technical and fundamental aspects. Our price forecasts are informed by critical metrics such as past performance, project use cases, support, and partnerships.

As the blockchain industry expands and demands more scalable solutions, Fantom remains committed to providing the necessary tools for safety, speed, and decentralisation.

Lucas N is Coin Culture’s managing editor for people and market, covering opinon, interview and market analysis. He owns Near, Aurora and Chainlink

