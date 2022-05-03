Technology
Sick of Subscriptions? This Limited-Time Microsoft Office Deal Gets You Lifetime Access for Just $50 – iDrop News
There’s no denying that Microsoft’s Office suite is the clear leader in productivity apps for work and home. Whether you need to exchange files with colleagues at work or submit assignments for school, more often than not, you’ll need Word, Excel, and more to get the job done properly.
These days Microsoft tries to nudge you toward paying monthly for its ongoing Office 365 subscription plan, but the good news is that you don’t have to!
If you prefer to own your software instead of renting it, Microsoft is offering a lifetime license, and now iDrop News readers can pick one up at 85% off the normal price.
For only $49.95, you get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business Edition for Mac 2021. This includes the entire suite of Microsoft’s Mac productivity apps, from Word and Excel to Outlook, Teams, and OneNote.
Best of all, there are no other recurring fees. This is a one-time purchase for the latest full versions of Office apps for Mac, and they’ll work forever.
This license gives you the right to install Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft OneNote on a single Mac for use at home, or even at the office, with no monthly fees.
This newest version of Office for Mac 2021 runs great on the latest Apple Silicon Macs, but don’t let that fool you, as these universal apps also support older Intel Macs, and versions of macOS all the way back to Catalina!
That means it can run on just about any Mac made since mid-2012, which ironically is better support for older Macs than even Apple offers with its Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps.
There’s a reason Microsoft’s Office apps are so popular. Not only are they used on over a billion devices worldwide, but they’ve also become the de facto standard for crafting documents, crunching numbers in spreadsheets, and creating great presentations.
The fact is that most work is ultimately collaborative, and when you’re working with a team, you need to ensure that what you’re working on looks and behaves the same for everybody — whether that’s a group of your fellow students on a school project or a proposal you’re passing up to your boss.
Sure, Google Docs and Apple Pages can import and export Word documents, but there’s never a guarantee that what you see in Docs is what someone else is going to get in Word. It’s far better to make sure you’re using the same software as everybody else on your team.
Naturally, the Office apps for Mac are 100 percent compatible with their Windows counterparts. This means that even if you’re the only Mac user in the office, you won’t need to worry about being the odd one out. In fact, your colleagues won’t even know your Office documents were created on a Mac (unless you want to tell them, of course).
The other thing that’s great about using Microsoft’s Office suite is that there’s no shortage of resources available to help you out, from learning how to use it to finding out new tips and tricks and even getting great templates to make your projects shine.
So, stop renting your software or using risky free solutions that aren’t cutting it. At this price, you really can’t afford not to pick up your own copy of the world’s leading office productivity suite. Get it here for just $49.99.
Right now, at just $50, you really can’t afford not to get lifetime access to Microsoft Office.
