[U: Available in Canary] Google Chrome’s password manager is adding a new section for notes – 9to5Google

Password managers are a key form of online security, and Google makes it rather easy to get started with a password manager built right into its popular Chrome browser. As that feature continues to get more important, Google is now adding room for notes on the Chrome password manager.



Notes are not an uncommon part of other password manager services, such as LastPass and 1Password, which leave room for notes on password listing as well as supporting full notes as their own listings.

That’s a functionality Google is now adding to Chrome. As spotted in the latest Chrome Canary release by u/Leopeva64, this new feature adds a simple “Notes” field to Chrome’s password manager underneath the username and password fields. The option appears both when you go to edit an existing password or when adding a password for the first time. It’s a useful feature for giving context to the account, housing security questions, or other bits and pieces of information.

As mentioned, this feature is currently limited to Chrome’s latest Canary release, but it should come in a stable release in due time. The feature is currently tied to the Chrome 101 release, which would arrive in the Stable channel around April or May. But, being a Canary feature, there’s no guarantee it will follow that exact schedule.

Update 3/17: Google has now added a flag in the latest Chrome Canary release which allows users to easily enable this functionality (via @Leopeva64).

