Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 December: Win gifts – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
India’s equity indices soared to record closing levels on Monday with the Nifty crossing 20,000 for the first time, albeit briefly, as investors and traders continued to ride the recent bullish wave that has catapulted various stocks to multi-year highs.
The Indian government has told IT hardware manufacturers that it’s considering a registration mechanism for imports for at least this fiscal year with no quota and licensing requirements, a move that would bring relief to HP, Dell, Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Asus, Acer and the other big tech brands.
Global investment firm KKR is investing another ₹2,069.5 crore through an affiliate in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), holding company for the retail businesses of Reliance Industries (RIL).
Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
ETPrime stories of the day
Finding MIMO: the adventures of Dr. Arogyaswami Paulraj — patriot, scientist, inventor, and visionary
Why investment maven Jim Rogers is not bullish on equities and loves to dabble with commodities
Large language models aren’t people. Let’s stop testing them as if they were.
RR Kabel IPO: Should you subscribe?
Apple fever grips the world as iPhone…
IMF MD on milestones of India’s G20 presidency
Nipah Virus: Centre confirms 2 deaths
Inflation moderates to 6.83% in August
Apple Event: How and when to watch
5 facts about balanced funds
What’s all in the President’s Portfolio
Gadkari proposes 10% tax on diesel vehicles
IAF refuels Egyptian Rafale fighter jets
POWERED BY
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
7%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
29%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver, with Starter Kit)
25%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
21%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
44%
OFF
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)
48%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Top Definitions
Top Commodities
Top Slideshow
Top Videos
Private Companies
Top Prime Articles
Top Story Listing
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 December: Win gifts – The Economic Times
Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!