Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 December: Win gifts – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

India’s equity indices soared to record closing levels on Monday with the Nifty crossing 20,000 for the first time, albeit briefly, as investors and traders continued to ride the recent bullish wave that has catapulted various stocks to multi-year highs.

The Indian government has told IT hardware manufacturers that it’s considering a registration mechanism for imports for at least this fiscal year with no quota and licensing requirements, a move that would bring relief to HP, Dell, Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Asus, Acer and the other big tech brands.

Global investment firm KKR is investing another ₹2,069.5 crore through an affiliate in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), holding company for the retail businesses of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

ETPrime stories of the day

Finding MIMO: the adventures of Dr. Arogyaswami Paulraj — patriot, scientist, inventor, and visionary

Why investment maven Jim Rogers is not bullish on equities and loves to dabble with commodities

Large language models aren’t people. Let’s stop testing them as if they were.

RR Kabel IPO: Should you subscribe?

Apple fever grips the world as iPhone…

IMF MD on milestones of India’s G20 presidency

Nipah Virus: Centre confirms 2 deaths

Inflation moderates to 6.83% in August

Apple Event: How and when to watch

5 facts about balanced funds

What’s all in the President’s Portfolio

Gadkari proposes 10% tax on diesel vehicles

IAF refuels Egyptian Rafale fighter jets

POWERED BY

Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)

7%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN

29%

OFF

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver, with Starter Kit)

25%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

21%

OFF

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

44%

OFF

GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)

48%

OFF

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Commodities

Top Slideshow

Top Videos

Private Companies

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source