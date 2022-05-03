iPhone 13 Base Price Has Now Been Reduced by Rs 9000 Since Launch – TelecomTalk



The iPhone 13 base variant, which started at Rs 79,900, is now Rs 9,000 more affordable for users in India. Apple hasn’t officially reduced the price of the device on its online store for the country, but the discount is available on Amazon India.

Unlike the iPhone 12’s base variant, which comes with 64GB of internal storage, the iPhone 13 comes with 128GB of internal storage (base variant). It has been around eight months since the device first launched in the country. Since then, the base variant has received price cuts on Amazon multiple times in India.

On April 19, 2022, TelecomTalk reported that the iPhone 13’s price had been slashed further by Rs 2,000 to Rs 71,900. Earlier, the device was selling for Rs 73,900, a discount of Rs 6,000. But now, another discount of Rs 1,000 has been put on the device, and its price on Amazon has become Rs 70,900. This is almost the same price level where the iPhone 13 mini’s base variant with 128GB storage was launched.

The launch of the iPhone 14 series is still far away. It might be possible that the iPhone 13 will receive more price cuts before the iPhone 14 launch in India. The festive season during the winters is when a generation old iPhone series is priced at the most discounts. Last year, the price of the iPhone 12 series was heavily discounted around October on Flipkart.

Since the device launched many months back, the specs are fairly known to everyone. For people who don’t know, the iPhone 13 is powered by the flagship A15 Bionic SoC and comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

It has a dual-camera setup at the rear, where both the cameras come with 12MP sensors. The device is also IP68 certified, which means it is water-resistant. The iPhone 13 mini also has the same specifications except for a smaller 5.7-inch display.

