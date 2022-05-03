How to Download Movies on Netflix (And 75 to Watch Right Now) – Men's Journal

Netflix

If you haven’t heard the news, Netflix finally bellied up to the bar and opened up its vast vault of online TV shows, documentaries, and movies to the offline world. The offline download feature is still fresh, so figuring out how to use it and what shows and movies you can use it with is a little tricky. Due to licensing restrictions, not everything on Netflix is available for offline download, such as the new four episodes of Gilmore Girls. However all of the Netflix original series and a few licensed titles like Parks and Recreation and Spotlight are right there and waiting for you to sit down and never take your eyes off the screen with a beer in hand.

To see everything you can watch right now, tap the menu in the Netflix iOS or Netflix Android app on your device and go to the “Available for Download” section. If it’s available for download, a downward arrow icon will appear next to each episode. For movies, the same download icon that you need to click will appear in the “details” section just below the movie description. You’ll need to be connected for this. Once your selection has completed downloading, you can access it at any time in the “My Downloads” tab.

Netflix does not have a list of what its users can download, so we opened up the app ourselves and took a look. For now, here’s a quick rundown of a few of the shows and films you can save and watch later:

And if you’re worried about storage on your device, you can download any title available for offline viewing in either standard quality (which is a slightly lower video quality that uses less storage space and downloads faster) or high quality (which uses more storage space and takes more time to download, but looks damn good). To change the download quality of your videos, follow these steps from Netflix. Or maybe it’s finally time to make some room available on your phone and move all those photos to Dropbox. Happy binging!

