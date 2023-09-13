Crosshairs for the Romantic in You: How to Get Heart & Flower Crosshairs in Valorant – AFK Gaming









Valorant allows players to create their own unique crosshairs and provides them with precise settings in-game to do so. Crosshairs in Valorant can be meddled with by heading to the game settings and by navigating to the crosshair section. Though crosshairs in Valorant, just like any other shooter game, have a big impact on the game, players often try out funny, unique crosshairs to evoke laughs from their teammates or impress a special someone. If your aim is immaculate and you want to have a little fun in the game, you can sport creative Valorant crosshairs in pubs and game modes where the ranked rating is not in play.

Riot Games released new quality of life (QOL) changes to crosshair and crosshair settings in Valorant via Patch 5.04 after listening to player feedback and opinions and since then, players have turned into artists in-game, showing off their cool crosshairs. Have you found someone who also appreciates Valorant just as much as you do? Show off your inner romantic with these cute crosshairs and take your best shot.

Riot Games made the crosshair creation process very simple and straightforward with multiple updates over the last few months. It is easier than ever before for players as they just need to copy others’ crosshairs in Valorant.

To edit and create crosshairs in Valorant, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the settings icon in the top-right corner of the main menu

Navigate to Crosshair

Go to the Primary section

Create New Profile

Crosshair Color: Red (#FF0000)

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

Override All Primary Crosshairs With My Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.7

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 5

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0.7

Outer Line Length: 5

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

For an easier method, you can copy the following code to get the heart crosshair:

0;P;c;7;o;0.1;d;1;z;1;a;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;5;0a;1;0f;0;1t;4;1l;10;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Note that the heart only appears when you shoot with a gun that has a spray. It appears due to recoil firing error.

The following are the settings for the Flower Crosshair in Valorant:

Crosshair Color: Pink (or a color of your choice)

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 4

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: On

Inner Lines

Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 8

Inner Line Offset: 2

Outer Lines

Outer Line: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 3

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 2

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 0

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Code: 0;P;c;6;o;1;d;1;z;4;f;0;m;1;0t;8;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Valorant Crosshair Database

If a picture speaks a thousand words, a cool, romantic crosshair in Valorant can talk millions. Avoid corny pick-up lines and give these Valorant crosshairs a shot to test your luck.



