The chilling sound of Phobos (Mars' moon) – Boing Boing

Phobos (Mars’ Moon), sings a chilling song as it floats around in space. Satellites have recorded it for us, and you can listen here. The sounds it makes reminds me of one of my favorite musical instruments, the theremin. The sound of Phobos lives up to its name, which means “fear.” Fun fact: Phobos is shaped like a potato and is one of the darkest, least reflective objects in the solar system.

’77 Live is my favorite album this week. Les Rallizes Dénudés were a Japanese noise rock band that was formed by Takashi Mizutani in 1967. They have a fantastic sound that is often both melancholy and harsh at the same time. The band played an important part in the development of Avante Garde psychedelic music in… READ THE REST

Post Secret Voicemail is a website where you can click through a list of digital cassette tapes to hear voicemails that strangers have left for anyone to hear. Reading a typed-out message can lack certain nuances and a level of intimacy that is only apparent when hearing someone’s actual voice. I almost feel as if… READ THE REST

I used to hate live versions of songs. Listening to a live rendition of a song- rife with audio imperfections and crowd noise- instead of the clean polish associated with the studio version of the same track was an unfathomable concept in my teen years. Once I got into punk rock and indie music, my… READ THE REST

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you’re an architect, electrician, general contractor, or just trying to boost your home’s value, laser distance measurers can be lifesavers. There’s nothing quite like a measurer with pinpoint accuracy when… READ THE REST

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Picture this: You’re down a dirt road, breeze in your hair from the top-down, sun in your face, and not a care in the world. Of course, there’s nothing better than… READ THE REST

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Just because you don’t plan on sipping on wine in France anytime soon doesn’t mean you can’t have fun learning French — and learning to speak Spanish is helpful even if you have… READ THE REST

Read the rules you agree to by using this website in our Terms of Service.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Boing Boing uses cookies and analytics trackers, and is supported by advertising, merchandise sales and affiliate links. Read about what we do with the data we gather in our Privacy Policy.

Who will be eaten first? Our forum rules are detailed in the Community Guidelines.

Boing Boing is published under a Creative Commons license except where otherwise noted.

source