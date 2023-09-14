FAQ: NBA AT&T Play-In Tournament – NBA.com









In July 2022, the NBA Board of Governors approved the adoption of the NBA Play-In Tournament on a full-time basis using the same format that was in place for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. For the 2022-23 NBA season, the Play-In Tournament will take place April 11-14, 2023, between the last day of the regular season on April 9 and the start of the playoffs on April 15, and it will include the teams with the seventh-highest through the tenth-highest winning percentages in each conference.



What is the Play-In Tournament?

The AT&T Play-In Tournament will determine the teams that fill the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference for the 2023 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

When is the Play-In Tournament?

The Play-In Tournament will take place Tuesday, April 11 – Friday, April 14, with the games played after the regular season concludes and before the first round of the NBA Playoffs begins.

Who will compete in the Play-In Tournament?

Four teams in each conference will compete in the Play-In Tournament. The participants will be the teams with the seventh-highest through the 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference.

How many games will be played in the Play-In Tournament?

The Play-In Tournament will have three games in each conference for a total of six games.

How can each team participating in the Play-In Tournament earn a spot in the NBA Playoffs?

The teams with the seventh-highest and eighth-highest winning percentages in each conference will each have two opportunities to win one game to earn a playoff spot. The teams with the ninth-highest and 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference will each have to win two consecutive games to earn a playoff spot.

What is the structure of the Play-In Tournament?

Here is an overview and schedule of the games in each conference:

APRIL 11

> GAME 1: Heat vs. Hawks

> GAME 2: Lakers vs. Timberwolves

The team with the seventh-highest winning percentage in its conference will host the team with the eighth-highest winning percentage in the same conference. The winning team will be the seventh seed in the NBA Playoffs for its conference. The losing team will still have a chance to earn the eighth seed in the NBA Playoffs for its conference.

APRIL 12

> GAME 3: Raptors vs. Bulls

> GAME 4: Pelicans vs. Thunder

The team with the ninth-highest winning percentage in its conference will host the team with the 10th-highest winning percentage in the same conference. The winning team will remain in contention to earn the eighth seed in the NBA Playoffs for its conference. The losing team will be eliminated.

APRIL 14

> GAME 5: EAST LOSER 7/8 VS. EAST WINNER 9/10

> GAME 6: WEST LOSER 7/8 VS. WEST WINNER 9/10

In each conference, the teams losing on April 11 will host the winning teams from April 12. The winning team of of this game will be the eighth seed in the NBA Playoffs for its conference. The losing team will be eliminated.

How can I watch the Play-In Tournament on television?

TNT and ESPN will combine to televise all six games of the Play-In Tournament. The game and broadcast schedule will be announced when finalized.

When are the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA Playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 15 and conclude no later than Sunday, June 18

