Valorant Act 2 starts Aug. 5, includes Killjoy, the game’s newest Agent, and a new battle pass – Polygon

Act 2 will also finally bring Deathmatch to Valorant

The next round of Valorant content is just a few days away. Riot announced on Monday that Valorant Act 2 will begin on Aug. 4, and some of its additions will be available right away.

Act 2’s biggest update is Killjoy, Valorant’s first new Agent since Reina was released at launch. Killjoy is likely to be a controversial addition to the game, thanks to her turret ability that allows her to set up a sentry to automatically fire at enemies that run by. Killjoy should be out around the same time as Act 2.

Another addition to this Act is a new battle pass, which will feature weapon skins, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, player titles, and Radianite Points, just like the pass from Act 1. All of the cosmetic offerings in the new pass will be fresh for Act 2. The new battle pass will cost players 1,000 Valorant Points to unlock, and will be available on Aug. 4.

As for the other features of Act 2, there’s likely to be a full balance patch that arrives alongside the update, and it could be one of the most extensive the game as received so far. Act 2 will also bring the new Glitchpop skin line to the game, which Riot introduced with a flashy new trailer that included a look at all four gun skins, and the knife skin that comes in the bundle. Finally, Valorant’s also finally getting a free-for-all Deathmatch mode, which will arrive on Aug. 5, just a day after Act 2 goes live.

While there isn’t an official end-date for this new Act, players can probably expect it to last about two months, just like Act 1.

