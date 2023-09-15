How to Install Roblox on Linux – groovyPost









Roblox isn’t supported on Linux, but if you’re a Linux user, you can use the Wine app layer to get it running. This guide explains how.

Roblox has been around for longer than you think. It first launched all the way back in 2006. That’s right—before the first iPhone. After a slow start, Roblox has really picked up traction in recent years, with more than 50 million people accessing Roblox on a daily basis.

If you’re ready to join those numbers and give Roblox a try, as a Linux user you may come up against a stumbling block: Roblox doesn’t support Linux. Don’t panic, as all is not lost. It’s still possible to get Roblox running on Linux if you know how.

If you’re ready to find out what all the fuss is about, then here’s how to get Roblox on Linux.

This isn’t a question with a simple answer because Roblox can be used in so many different ways. Roblox is an app that allows people to play user-created games or even create their own games for others to play. It also allows users to chat to each other online.

Games in Roblox are known as ‘experiences’ and there are a huge number of these experiences in a wide variety of genres. These experiences cover everything from role playing games and simulators to obstacle courses and adventure games. You can also use the Roblox Studio to create your own games for others to play.

Some users earn serious amounts of money by creating popular Roblox games.

Roblox is available for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Xbox, but it’s not currently supported on Linux. However, it’s still possible to play Roblox on Linux by using an app called Wine which allows you to run Windows applications on Linux.

Using Wine, you can run the Windows version of Roblox on your Linux machine.

You can download Roblox for Windows directly through the Roblox website. You’ll need to create an account in order to do so, but you’ll need this account anyway in order to play Roblox games once you’ve got it up and running on Linux.

To download Roblox on Linux:

The app you have downloaded won’t run natively on Linux. You’ll need to install the Wine app in order to be able to run it and play Roblox.

To install Wine on Linux:

Once you’ve installed Wine, you’re ready to run the Roblox installer. You can do this through your file manager.

To install and run Roblox using Wine:

Learning how to get Roblox on Linux is just one way to get more from your Linux experience. There are plenty of other tips and tricks that Linux users should know.

If you want to be able to run both Linux and Windows, you can learn how to dual boot Windows and Linux. Alternatively, you can run Linux apps and services in a lightweight virtual environment on Windows 11 by installing Windows Subsystem for Linux. If you change your mind, you’ll need to know how to uninstall Linux from Windows 11.



A tutorial i have been looking for ages…Wonderful content explains a lot..Ive always wanted to play roblox on pc but unfortunately im on linux…Thanks a lot mate 🙂



idk why but it didnt work for me but thx for the help



btw this doesnt work anymore because of the new anti-tamper, Hyperion



The Roblox Player now intentionally blocks operation if it detects Wine. Roblox is unplayable on Linux.

https://devforum.roblox.com/t/the-new-roblox-64-bit-byfron-client-forbids-wine-users-from-using-it-most-likely-unintentional/2305528/2

