Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 8: Get these cool costumes now – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 8: Do you play all the maps in the game? Most players prefer to stick with one or two of their favorite maps and switch between them. While this makes sense as those are the maps the player is the best in, it is always wise to improve your skills across every map. Every map has areas that can be suitable to a player. So, there is a great likelihood that even the map you like the least has areas that can boost your performance and help you climb the ladder faster. And it also cures the boredom of playing the same maps over and over. As while we are at trying new things, why don’t you claim these redeem codes and get your hands on some cool outfits. Find out how to do so below.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has revealed this week’s spin the wheel rewards. The tweet said, “Some ghosts haven’t returned to the afterlife yet, get them while they’re still here! Obtain the Shadowthorn Hitman skin, the Day of the Dead backpack and the Scorpio parachute at the Magic Roulette”.

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, but before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

E2F86ZREMK49

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on ‘OK’.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

