Netflix: Password sharing 'undermines' business, warns crackdown will intensify – Yahoo Finance









Netflix (NFLX) freeloaders, beware! The company is ramping up its password sharing crackdown.

Following fourth quarter earnings results on Thursday that saw subscriber numbers leap past expectations, the company warned in its quarterly letter to shareholders it will be intensifying its push to combat password sharing.

"Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business," Netflix said.

The company explained it's been building additional new features to improve the overall Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account.

Members can also pay extra if they want to share the platform with people they don't live with.

"As we work through this transition – and as some borrowers stop watching either because they don’t convert to extra members or full paying accounts – near term engagement, as measured by third parties like Nielsen’s The Gauge, could be negatively impacted," Netflix said.

However, the company referred to its recent testing in Latin America, which showed engagement steadily increase over time as borrowers signed up for their own accounts and new content was released.

Investors will be closely monitoring the company's earnings call for additional updates regarding its crackdown on password sharing, in addition to its newly launched ad-supported tier.

Netflix has looked at those two initiatives as profitability drivers, especially as competition within the streaming space escalates: "As always, our north stars remain pleasing our members and building even greater profitability over time," the streamer said.

Quarterly net additions grew by 7.66 million, above company guidance of 4.5 million amid a slew of high-profile and record-breaking content releases, including "Glass Onion," "Troll," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "My Name is Vendetta," and "Wednesday."

The company reported revenue and earnings per share for the fourth quarter that were light of estimates, as revenue totaled $7.85 billion against forecasts for $7.86 billion, while earnings per share came in at $0.12 against $0.58 expected.

For the current quarter, Netflix expects revenues will total $8.17 billion with earnings per share forecast to total $2.82. Netflix no longer offers subscriber growth forecasts.

The company also announced co-CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings would step down from his role leading the company, with COO Greg Peters will join current Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in that role. Hastings will now serve as the company's executive chairman.

Shares of Netflix were up as much as 6% in after-hours trading following Thursday's results.

Netflix stock have been on a tear in recent weeks, up roughly 60% over the past six months with about a 10% gain so far in January, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite's 5% gain.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Media Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

United Auto Workers say their pay should be increased in new four-year contract with Ford, GM and Stellantis.

Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Kiwi Camara's salary, at $110 million, made him one of just nine CEOs to be paid more than Apple's Tim Cook, who was paid just $99 million.

Is it a good or bad thing when a stock surpasses resistance at the 50-day simple moving average?

The company reveals deliveries of its hydrogen-fuel-cell electric truck should begin in late September and early October.

European regulators voted against fully approving a muscular dystrophy treatment from PTC Therapeutics, and PTC stock crashed Friday.

Openly discussing the topic can be uncomfortable. But you've probably wondered who can be considered truly rich and whether you fit that definition (or ever will). According to Schwab's 2022 Modern Wealth Survey, the average American thinks being rich means … Continue reading → The post How Do You Know If You Are Rich? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

General Motors and two other automakers failed to reach a new labor agreement before their contract with employees represented by the United Auto Workers expired at midnight.

President Biden announced Friday that he would be dispatching two top aides to get more directly involved in the negotiations between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Big Three auto companies.

Federal Reserve losses breached the $100 billion mark, central bank data released on Thursday showed, and they're likely to go a lot higher before the red ink stops. The U.S. central bank is continuing to pay out more in interest costs than it takes in from the interest it earns on bonds it owns and from the services it provides to the financial sector. While there's considerable uncertainty around how it will all play out, some observers believe Fed losses, which began a year ago, could eventually as much as double before abating.

It doesn’t take much for sentiment to shift abruptly on Wall Street. Markets could be up one moment, then all of a sudden crash on account of a negative development. And looking at its current state, it won’t take much for it to come tumbling down, says Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer and chief US equity strategist, Mike Wilson. “The S&P 500 risk/reward today is one of the worst I’ve ever seen, given the earnings setup that we see in front of us combined with the valuation that we have

Clinical data from studies on Moderna's (MRNA) updated COVID vaccine shows improved antibody responses against multiple circulating variants, including BA.2.86, EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 variants.

Inheriting a house with a mortgage requires making some decisions about what to do with the property. One option is to sell the home and pay off the loan with the sale proceeds. If you keep the home, you can … Continue reading → The post What Happens If You Inherit a House With a Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks in the S&P 500 are about to get a run for their money, analysts say.

TOKYO/SINGAPORE/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC has told its major suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment, as the world's top contract chipmaker grows increasingly nervous about customer demand, two sources familiar with the matter said. Shares in TSMC suppliers including Dutch-based ASML declined following the Reuters report. The instruction by TSMC, which is grappling with delays at its $40 billion chip factory in Arizona, is aimed at controlling costs and reflects the company's growing caution about the outlook for demand, the sources said.

Retirement can seem like a faraway goal until all of a sudden, it's not. When you only have a few years left until you retire, the financial decisions you make take on a new importance. Once you're inside the five-year window, that's a good time to review your plan to make sure you're on track. […] The post How to Master the Last 5 Years Before Retirement appeared first on SmartReads CMS – SmartAsset.

Some of the economic impacts of the auto strike may eventually ripple across tech and the chip industry.

Nucor (NUE) anticipates a decline in earnings for Q3, primarily in steel mills segments, thanks to lower pricing and volumes.

The strategy of striking against all three automakers but at select plants — with the possibility of expanding the strike if necessary — is new for the union.

Iovance (IOVA) rises despite the FDA's postponement of the decision date regarding the regulatory filing for its lead candidate, lifileucel, to treat advanced melanoma due to resource constraints.

source







