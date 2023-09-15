Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 31, 2023: Win free gifts | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The multiplayer battle royale game is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes. Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 31, 2023:
FSVCD-EYIY-8URDT
FF2VH-BNFH-OGH
FBNJ-K3IVI-KBNST
F76Y-HGJ1U-GYTF5
FAGT-FQRD-E1XCF
FVGE–4FGCT–GVXS
FHNJ-UFGY-V6TGD
FJ4K-56M7-UHONI
FUJA-OQIU-Y2GBE
FRFG-TCDX-REQDF
FFGB-HJHU-CASQE
FJST1-32HS-DMJG
FNJH-35JIG-HTD56
MAX2023-REDEEM
FREEFIRE-MAX2023
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Download the Mint app and read premium stories
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.
You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.
Your session has expired, please login again.
You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.
This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 31, 2023: Win free gifts | Mint – Mint
Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The multiplayer battle royale game is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.