Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 31, 2023: Win free gifts | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The multiplayer battle royale game is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.

The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes. Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for January 31, 2023:

FSVCD-EYIY-8URDT

FF2VH-BNFH-OGH

FBNJ-K3IVI-KBNST

F76Y-HGJ1U-GYTF5

FAGT-FQRD-E1XCF

FVGE–4FGCT–GVXS

FHNJ-UFGY-V6TGD

FJ4K-56M7-UHONI

FUJA-OQIU-Y2GBE

FRFG-TCDX-REQDF

FFGB-HJHU-CASQE

FJST1-32HS-DMJG

FNJH-35JIG-HTD56

MAX2023-REDEEM

FREEFIRE-MAX2023

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

