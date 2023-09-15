Shiba Inu (SHIB): Big News Coming? This Tweet on Shibarium Suggests Something – U.Today









Shiba Inu ecosystem official Lucie hints at something exciting incoming for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Unveiling the YouTube channel designated for Shibarium, Lucie stated, “We are cooking something,” while urging users to follow the recipe on YouTube.

We are cooking something….

follow on youtube …. https://t.co/uDAwKvy1nj#SummerOfShibarium pic.twitter.com/GzQ3QtMgsW

Big news lies in store for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, as major releases are expected, from the release of the “Worldpaper” to the big show: the Shibarium mainnet launch.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama teased the unveiling of the “Worldpaper” alongside the release of Shibarium, or right before.



As explained in a blog post, the “Worldpaper” will provide a deep dive into all the aspects of SHIB, including the ecosystem of tokens, products, platforms and services, including but not limited to SHIB, BONE, LEASH and TREAT.

Also, it will explain a long-term plan for complete decentralization, Shiba Inu partners and other details.

Shiba Inu was announced as the title sponsor for The Blockchain Futurist Conference, Eth Toronto and Eth Women this August in Toronto. This level of sponsorship puts it alongside major exchanges and projects and strengthens its position as a major player in crypto.

Expectations are ramping up ahead of the event, as major announcements are expected to be made as it falls around Shiba Inu’s third anniversary.

According to Shytoshi Kusama, “It’s there that the Worldpaper will be on display, fully completed, where all SHIB-branded projects will be revealed, and where TREAT will first be publicly discussed in detail. It’s also highly likely we will discuss and even release our long-awaited L2 Shibarium.”

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

