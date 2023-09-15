What's Coming To Disney+ In May 2023 (Canada) – What's On … – What's On Disney Plus









May is going to be another bumper month of new original and classic content on Disney+ for subscribers in Canada, with a brand new season of “Star Wars: Visions”, plus the return of “The Kardashians” and much more.

NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on Canada’s release schedule.

Here is the full rundown:

For the first time, global superstar Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by subscribers around the world.



“Saint X” is a psychological drama, told via multiple timelines and perspectives, which explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a series about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

While New York witnesses the evolution of the ball culture and the rise of the Trump-era, an LGBTQ ball fixture, Blanca, starts her own house and turns mother to a gifted dancer and a sex worker.

Korean pop artist Psy’s concert from 2022, which includes performances of his iconic hits “Gangnam Style” and “That That”.

Tragedy befalls a seemingly happy man when his young daughter is kidnapped.

Hong Taera has a seemingly perfect life until repressed memories return, which pushes her to take revenge and protect her family.

Following on the Emmy Award-nominated success of “Star Wars: Visions,” the newest volume will continue to push the boundaries of “Star Wars” storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.

The shorts included in “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 2 were created by the following international animation studios: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D’Art Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Live the “Disney Intertwined Live” experience! The show includes the original songs “Donde voy” and “Convénceme”, covers from the ’90s such as “Keep Living Without Your Love”, a selection of songs from the musical “Freaky Friday: A New Musical” and musical hits of the moment such as “Tacones Rojos” and “Vivir Así”.



The ongoing battles and negotiations between real ordinary people, developers and planners over changes to England’s green and pleasant land.

Experts take an in-depth look at Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, her marriage with Philip, the aftermath of Princess Diana’s surprising death and her history with the U.S.A and world leaders.

Awkward Stacey Johnson decides to take control of her life, cancel her ex, and conquer her fears by having a threesome with her new beau and a mysterious woman she’s never met.

The series follows the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A critique of the class system, Dickens’ novel was published in 1861 after first releasing it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860.

In season two of “Taste the Nation,” award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

After the collapse of the world, Kiruko and Maru search for Heaven within

When a customer leaves a $100 gift card as a tip, Bob, Linda and the kids go on a $20-each shopping spree, and Gene has an awkward run-in with a former friend.

When Peter gets a job as the new night watchman, he and the guys turn Pawtucket Brewery into an after-hours bar. Stewie and Brian’s plan to collect “lost dog” return money backfires when Brian is used for a dangerous TikTok stunt.

Beef does everything possible to avoid celebrating his birthday.

Homer publicly disparages a pop singer and faces the ire of her vindictive and highly organized fan army.

“The Muppets Mayhem” follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.



“Class of ’09” is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who acclimate and grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

No episode details have been announced.

A story of two girls who travel through time and change places from 1922 to 2022.

CIA operative Carrie Mathison is on the lookout for an American prisoner who may have joined forces with Al-Qaeda. Released from hostage after eight years, Marine Nicholas Brody becomes her suspect.

An ambitious drug dealer and a self-destructive detective do battle in Rio de Janeiro of the 1990s.

This documentary series recounts for the first time a thrilling affair with legal, medical, media and societal repercussions that captivated and upset French society for more than ten years.

The story of potential after learning that an ordinary employee was hired by a top public relations company by special employment.

No episode details have been provided

“Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa” is back for more wild adventures in the Sunshine State; the stellar team of vets and animal care experts at ZooTampa are devoted to an exotic cast of animals, from African elephants to Florida panthers and Cuban iguanas.

“Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

No episode details have been provided.

No episode details have been provided

The kids become a part of a crustacean-themed wrestling show. Meanwhile, Linda tries to form a 21-day habit.

Meg realizes she’d rather stay in Russia when she takes Brian and Stewie there after Brian’s Instagram gets hacked; Lois reverts to her tormented teenage self when Quagmire dates her high school bully.

The citizens of Lone Moose have a festival that celebrates moose turds every year; Ham tries to make a friend his own age.

When Marge and Lisa start a charity together, Marge is seduced by the money and prestige of Big Charity fundraising.

No episode details have been announced.

No episode details have been announced.

A group of young practising doctors face the realities of modern-day medicine and issues as they learn the ropes with the help of a seasoned senior resident.

No episode details have been announced.

No episode details have been announced.

No episode details have been announced.

From 20th Century Studios,’ the all-new comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

No episode details have been provided

Bob tells Linda and the kids the story of how an old, broken radio that belonged to his grandmother called Alice, helped her discover that a German spy lived in her building.

Meg comes home from Russia after realizing she was used for a green card marriage; Chris joins Principal Shepherd in shooting pornos at Adam West High as an extracurricular activity.

Beef loses his temper when a hi-tech seafood vending machine lowers the price of fish in Lone Moose; Judy and Kima become junior members of an all-female smokejumper crew.

The Simpsons are forced to spend time with each other in lockdown when a plague of insects shuts down Springfield.

No episode details have been provided

Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, “American Born Chinese” tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.



Elephants are powerful, loving and wise, but we are only starting to unlock their deepest secrets. The ground-breaking, award-winning natural history franchise “Secrets of” returns with its next installment, “Secrets of the Elephants.” From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large James Cameron, the series travels the world — from the Savannahs of Africa to the urban landscapes of Asia — to discover the strategic thinking, complex emotions and sophisticated language of elephants, shaping a unique and dynamic culture. Featuring renowned National Geographic Explorer and elephant expert Dr. Paula Kahumbu, the four-part series not only reveals the extraordinary lives of different families of elephants but also highlights how similar they are to us. “Secrets of the Elephants” will change everything you thought you knew about elephants forever.

“The Clearing” is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world. This series is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.



Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!

Allegra finds a mysterious bracelet that takes her back to 1994, where her mother and grandmother perform as part of the Eleven O’ Clock music hall company.

No episode details have been announced.

No episode details have been announced.

A group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

When a maths professor starts receiving death threats, he pretends he has amnesia. His secretary, who has recently learned that she doesn’t have long to live, seizes the opportunity to declare herself his fiancé.

A famous surgeon with the nickname of “Hand of God” suddenly disappears and resurfaces as “Teacher Kim” in a small hospital to guide young doctors.



This fantasy romance follows a man and a strange woman whose emotions are linked.

No episode details have been announced.

No episode details have been announced.

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.



Nothing has been announced for this date

No episode details have been provided

No episode details have been provided

No episode details have been provided

Judy and Kima are worried about finding the perfect dates for prom, while the other Tobins investigate the source of a weird smell.

Krusty opens a school for clowning, which becomes the most successful thing he’s ever done.

No episode details have been provided

Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father.

Five woman work as rental girlfriends and struggle to overcome their individual traumas. Yuki Rina dispel their loneliness with men. Aya constantly undergoes plastic surgery. Moe lives her life without influence. Yua tries to live in the moment.

In this first installment of the series, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards® including Best Picture and won four, archeologist-adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is tasked by Army Intelligence to track down an invaluable staff that is the key to locating the Ark of the Covenant, which is being sought by the Nazis.

After fleeing a nightclub shooting and being dropped out of an abandoned plane, Professor Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and 12-year-old Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) find themselves in a starving Indian village who blame their plight on the loss of three mystical stones that have always brought the village prosperity. Jones vows to return the stolen rocks — which brings him and his unlikely cohorts face-to-face with a deadly cult.

There’s nothing more exciting than trying to keep up with the Joneses in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Indy’s Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones, Sr. (Sean Connery), in their effort to locate the sacred Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, it’s up to Indy (Harrison Ford) to save his father, save the Grail and save the day in this non-stop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.

Famed archaeologist/adventurer Dr. Henry Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is called back into action when he becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.

At the dawn of the 20th century, Indiana Jones (Sean Patrick Flanery) discovered the world. From globetrotting family expeditions as a 9-year-old to the battlefields of World War I as a teenager, Indy’s experiences shaped the heroic, whip-cracking archaeologist he would become. At every turn, Indy encounters history in the making, meeting true-life activists, soldiers, writers, artists, and thinkers who helped influence the world we live in today.

No episode details have been provided.



No episode details have been announced.

No episode details have been announced.

New Turkish Original series about a celebrity, who leads a double life, alternating between the glamorous daytime world and transforming into a dark avenger at night, targeting those who commit crimes against women and children.



No episode details have been announced.

No episode details have been announced.

No episode details have been announced.

NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on Canada’s release schedule.

What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in May?



source







