Xbox app not detecting Gaming Services [Fixed] – TheWindowsClub

If your Xbox app is not detecting Gaming Services, this post can help you. The Xbox app for Windows allows users to search the catalog, view recommendations, and download high-quality PC games. Users can also connect with their friends by playing and chatting with them. But recently, some users have been complaining about the Xbox app not detecting the gaming services. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this.



Fix Xbox app not detecting Gaming Services

First, try restarting the app and your PC to fix the Xbox app not detecting gaming services. However, if that doesn’t work, you can try the methods mentioned below:

Run Windows Store Apps Troubleshooter Reset Xbox App Make Modifications in the Registry Editor Reinstall Gaming Services

Now let us see these in detail.

1] Run Windows Store Apps Troubleshooter





Running Windows Store apps troubleshooter can diagnose and solve the problem quickly. It is an inbuilt function by Microsoft that automatically scans and fixes minor bugs and errors in Microsoft Store apps. Here’s how to run the Windows Store Apps troubleshooter:

Press Windows key + I to open Settings. Click on System > Troubleshoot > Other Troubleshooters. Now scroll down and click on Run beside Windows Store Apps. If any errors are found, Windows will automatically fix them.

2] Reset Xbox App

Try repairing and resetting the faulty app. Doing so will repair the application and reset its settings to their original defaults. Here’s how you can do it:

Press Windows key + I to open Settings .

to open . Then click on Apps > Apps & features .

. Select the Xbox app and click on Advanced Options .

. Scroll down and click on Repair/Reset.

3] Make Modifications in the Registry Editor



If you’re still unable to fix the error, try making some alterations in the Registry Editor. However, before getting started, make sure to create a system restore point. This is because a single error in the registries can make your PC crash. Here’s how:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.

to open the dialog box. Type regedit and hit Enter .

. Once the Registry Editor opens, navigate to the following path. HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE/SYSTEM/CurrentControlSet/Services/GamingServices

opens, navigate to the following path. Delete all the keys under it.

Now, navigate to this path and do the same. HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE/SYSTEM/CurrentControlSet/Services/GamingServicesNet

Restart your device once done and check if the issue gets fixed.

4] Reinstall Gaming Services

Damaged or corrupted cache data and temp files generated by the gaming services can sometimes cause errors within the Xbox app. In this case, reinstalling the Gaming Services might help. Here is how you can do it:

Press the Start key, search for Windows Powershell and click on Run as Administrator .

key, search for and click on . Now type in the following command to uninstall Gaming Services completely. get-appxpackage Microsoft.GamingServices | remove-AppxPackage -allusers

Once the command executes, the Gaming Service is uninstalled; reinstall it again by running the following command: start ms-windows-store://pdp/?productid=9MWPM2CQNLHN

This command will now redirect you to the Microsoft Store. From here, you can reinstall the Gaming Services.

Once it’s installed, restart your device and check if the Xbox error is fixed.

All the best!

Published on February 14, 2023

