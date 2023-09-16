Why Pixar Should Focus on Original Movies Instead of Sequels in … – MovieWeb









The legendary studio is doubling down on sequels, but that’s a step in the wrong direction.

Bob Iger has made some significant changes in the House of Mouse since his sudden return as Disney CEO just last year. He has rethought the strategies of the many studios under Disney's banner to make the gargantuan entertainment conglomerate profitable again, firmly reigning back the bloated output of the Marvel machine and pushing Pixar to sequels. Iger recently announced (in almost the same breath that 7,000 employees are being laid off) that Pixar is working on both Inside Out 2 and Toy Story 5.

Many have pointed out numerous reasons why such sequels are a big mistake for Pixar, mainly because while Pixar is a legendary, game-changing, and accomplished film studio of artists with many hit classics under their belt that are loved, Pixar has never done too well with sequels. A Pixar sequel is as likely to disappoint as a Pixar original is likely to please. Sequels have thrown off the studio's influential quality and pose a deadly threat. Here's why sequels are harming the studio, and Pixar should focus on original stories.

Unlike other studios, Pixar was hesitant to make sequels to any of their films. They only made Toy Story 2 in 1999 because they were horrified that Disney planned to make a subpar direct-to-video version themselves that would detract the studio. Even after that, Pixar didn't make another non-Toy-Story sequel until Cars 2 in 2011. The sequel is unjustly derided, but many still consider it Pixar's worst, and the studio didn't do another sequel for a while. But recently, Pixar has had a total shift in attitude, with most of their classics having received follow-ups, like Finding Dory, Incredibles II, Monsters University, and more. All were received well enough, bringing in respectable box office numbers regarding viewership and profit. Still, none of them are regarded as special as the original, simply being fun but mediocre returns to classic worlds, and many are easily forgettable, like all Cars sequels (except Cars 2. Tow Mater mowing down evil lemon spies with a built-in twin machine gun is hard to forget). Last year's Toy Story spin-off Lightyear was actually Pixar's first flop, being a failure in theaters, leading them to cancel other pending spin-off ideas.

Meanwhile, alongside all these sequels, Pixar was still creating original films, such as Brave, Inside Out, Coco, Soul, and more, commonly considered the studio's better movies that outshine the rest of the film industry. Even originals that weren't huge successes, like Disney+ premieres Luca and Turning Red, are better received and appreciated by viewers for their imaginative storytelling, incredible animation, lovable characters, and overall fantastic quality that sequels could never match.

No Pixar sequel has even been better than the original. Take The Incredibles, for instance. The first film following the superpowered Parr family is praised as one of the best superhero movies ever and was Pixar's only superhero movie until the sequel Incredibles II. Despite being a fantastic sequel that is easily better than most Marvel movies, it's still a sequel. Despite racking in billions at the box office, it stands in the shadow of the original and pales in comparison. And it's probably the best Pixar sequel outside of Toy Story. Every other sequel by the studio always fails to resonate the same way with audiences as the originals, never earning the same long-term love, and Pixar always suffers for it.

Of course, to every statement given as a rule, there's always an exception. The only sequels that were better than the original were the Toy Story follow-up films, which expertly built upon each other logically and emotionally to an all-around satisfying conclusion with a well-done epilogue. But this classic franchise is at risk with yet another seemingly unnecessary movie on the way that could change the already perfect story. Paired with the unfortunate Disney strategy of canceling entire franchises when just one thing goes south, one bad Pixar movie could leave entire Pixar franchises ending abruptly on a bad note. Sequels unnecessarily risk the original masterpiece and could taint the story forever.

Pixar was the first ever to produce a fully-animated 3D CGI movie with Toy Story, and has always held a special dominance as the top animation studio, and has always enjoyed leading the forefront of the medium and dominating the box office. Still, the studio's title and position are at risk. Lightyear's flop was majorly due to losing audiences to Universal's Minions: The Rise of Gru, with Dreamworks having two big hits in theaters in the same year with Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, while Pixar had nothing to offer, and soon Sony is coming in with two parts of the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse after it had radically changed both the animation and superhero genre with first film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. All these emerging native studios have also been accompanied by the growing popularity of anime in the American West, which has drawn more audiences to animation.

Pixar needs to return to its renowned storytelling style in the animation medium and propel the genre forward as it once did. Pixar can do this by committing to telling bold and imaginative new stories that will help the studio regain its former creative and animation dominance, giving a revitalized strength to Pixar. Otherwise, lackluster sequels will cause stagnation and spell doom for the studio, and then the animation crown will be snatched away from them sooner or later.

