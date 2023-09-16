5G Edge with Public MEC – Verizon Business









Public mobile edge computing (MEC) is a cloud-based solution that processes and stores data at the network’s edge — closer to devices and endpoints—for improved response times and performance.

Bring technology resources closer to where work happens. With cloud computing at the edge of public LTE and 5G cellular networks, you get ultra-low latency to help enable real-time enterprise.

Our 5G Edge technology enhances public MEC applications, enabling companies to collect, process and analyze data faster. All on the network America relies on.

The potential for single-digit latency will open doors to a whole new generation of business possibilities.

Businesses can act on data right where it’s created. This can lead to greater performance, contextually aware applications and improved security.

MEC significantly lowers the energy and battery demand in IoT devices, allowing for rapid expansion.

Effectively build, deploy and monitor the performance of networks, devices, infrastructure and applications.

Public MEC is a service that’s available to any Verizon customer. With Private MEC, specific MEC services are located on the business customer’s premises.

Best for applications that support mobile users and devices, such as autonomous vehicles on the public 5G network.

Substantially reduces app latency, compared to traditional cloud-computing architecture.

Brings compute resources closer to your bandwidth-intensive application endpoints to help reduce backhaul costs.

Supports applications that do not require constant, dedicated compute resources—which can help reduce compute costs.

Supports applications that are contained to a single endpoint with a private 5G network inside, such as a manufacturing facility.

Located on premises, it accommodates applications that require extreme low-latency for better performance.

Reinforces onsite dedicated servers to provide better control over data and enhanced security.

Accommodates compute-intensive requirements that call for dedicated always-on reserved requirements.

Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength provides mobile edge computing infrastructure for developing, deploying and scaling ultra-low-latency applications. This allows developers to build immersive applications with super-fast response times—to dramatically enhance app performance and end-user quality of experience.

AWS Wavelength





Discover how 5G can support increased data volumes, could enable innovative technologies like AR and VR—and engage students in new, powerful ways.

Read how 5G can support the massive number of sensors used in manufacturing facilities to detect when something is broken or needs to be replaced.

Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis.

Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping.

Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances.

From healthcare to manufacturing, discover how 5G and edge computing will revolutionize the way businesses operate.

Read how 5G Ultra Wideband* has the potential to deliver hyperrealistic training, highly interactive experiences and virtualized design.

Gain a better understanding of 5G and what its high speeds, low latency and energy efficiency could mean for your business.

Get the latest announcements and information to help develop edge computing applications.

Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business.

Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your edge computing solutions. And get access to co-marketing.



Existing customers, sign in to your business account or explore other support options.

*5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas.

