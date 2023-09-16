Disney+'s 'Tales of the Jedi' Debuts at No. 2 on Most In-Demand … – TheWrap









Pro Available to WrapPRO members

The animated series zooms past fellow “Star Wars” series “Andor” in its first week

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

“Tales of the Jedi” is proving to be an immediate hit with audiences. The animated show premiered Oct. 26 on Disney+ and had 37.4 times the demand of the average series last week, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

That made “Tales of the Jedi” the second most in-demand recently released series in the United States.

By

By

By

Pro Available to WrapPRO members

Pro Available to WrapPRO members

By

source







