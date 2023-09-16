AT&T to Offer the New iPad Pro and iPad (10th Generation) – AT&T Newsroom









The new iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad (10th Generation) are available to order starting Oct. 21 online and in stores Oct. 26

AT&T* will offer the new iPad Pro with M2, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance. AT&T will also offer the new iPad with an all-screen design in four vibrant colors, featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

M2, the start of Apple’s next generation of M-series chips, brings even more breakthrough performance and new capabilities to iPad Pro, with industry-leading power efficiency, a unified memory architecture, and custom technologies. Along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system, the new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and the fastest Wi-Fi connections with Wi-Fi 6E, with downloads up to 2.4Gb/s.

The new iPad with an all-screen design in four vibrant colors — blue, pink, yellow, and silver — features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The powerful A14 Bionic chip comes to the new iPad, delivering fast performance with incredible power efficiency. Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera along the landscape edge of iPad for the first time, and an upgraded 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. With new support for Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi connections are 30 percent faster on the new iPad than the previous generation, enabling customers seamless access to files, communication with friends, and streaming content from wherever they are. Combined with continued support for Gigabit LTE, physical SIM cards, and eSIM, iPad offers amazing flexibility when it comes to connectivity. Designed specifically for the new iPad, the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio features an amazing typing experience, click-anywhere trackpad and a versatile two-piece design, and with support for Apple Pencil (1st generation),1 iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the new iPad Pro and the new iPad with an all-screen design in four amazing colors,” said Jeni Bell, Senior Vice President of Wireless Product Marketing – AT&T. “We know our customers will love these new products, and whether they add them to their existing account or on one of our AT&T DataConnect plans, they’ll enjoy access to our fast, reliable and secure nationwide 5G.”2

Customers can order the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad (10th Generation) starting Oct. 21 with availability in store on Oct. 26.

The new iPad Pro starts at $999.99 and the iPad (10th Generation) starts at $599.99.

AT&T Business customers can order the new iPad Pro starting at $924.99 and the iPad (10th Generation) starting at $524.99 with a two-year service commitment.3

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.att.com/brand/apple/ipad.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation). For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately

2 Requires compatible device and plan. AT&T 5G not available everywhere. Visit att.com/5Gforyou for coverage details

3 Available to qualified business customers. Wireless service is required and is extra. $50 Upgrade, early termination fee, other fees, taxes, charges & restr’s apply.

*About AT&T



We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

