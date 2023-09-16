Resolved: Microsoft 365 Services – Service Degradation : TechWeb … – Boston University









Thursday, April 20th, 2023

Posted in General News, Incidents

Incident Discovery Time: 08:38am on 04/20/2023

Time of Resolution: 02:50pm on 04/20/2023

Services Impacted: Microsoft 365 for Web

Microsoft previously reported service degradation across Microsoft 365 services on the web (Outlook, Office, Sharepoint, OneDrive cloud apps). Impacted clients from BU clients reported that these cloud apps will either not appear, or will be slow/unresponsive.

The vendor has resolved the issue by adding additional throughput, and validated that normal service services levels are restored.

If you continue to have issues, please contact the IT Help Center.



Incident Discovery Time: 10:07am on 04/20/2023

Services Impacted: Microsoft 365 for Web

Microsoft is continuing their remediation efforts for Microsoft 365 services by adding capacity, and reverting a recent update of their platform.

Currently impacted services may include, but are not limited to:

Locally installed applications (in either Windows, or MacOS) are still functioning normally, as is mail delivery via Exchange.

Next Update: 04:00pm

Incident Discovery Time: 10:07am on 04/20/2023

Services Impacted: Microsoft 365 for Web

Microsoft is reporting service degradation across Microsoft 365 services on the web (Outlook, Office, Sharepoint, OneDrive cloud apps). Impacted clients from BU clients have reported that these cloud apps will either not appear, or will be slow/unresponsive.

Microsoft has not identified the cause, but is investigating.

Locally installed applications (in either Windows, or MacOS) are still functioning normally, as is mail delivery via Exchange.

Next Update: As Provided by Vendor

source







