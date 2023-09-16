Valorant Episode 5 Act I Battlepass: Price, Highlights, Release Date … – DBLTAP









Riot Games has revealed the new battlepass for Episode 5 Act 1. Here's what you need to know about its price and rewards.

Valorant's Episode 5 Act 1 is almost here, bringing with it a whole bunch of new exciting content for players to get stuck into. Content this time around sees the addition of new skins, a new map and, of course, a brand new battlepass.

Forgot to climb? You’ve still got a little time. Grab a few more games before the Ranked Act ends. Ranked Act ends on 06/22. pic.twitter.com/PivpQcoe5i

Players have been keen to know what they can earn as part of this season's free and premium battlepasses. Luckily, there's plenty of content in both. Producer Laura Baltzer said, "With this battlepass, we wanted to create items that made players feel like they were the best of the best. Look closely and you’ll find all sorts of items that will help you express dominance on your path to victory."

So, just what does this new battlepass contain, and how much will it cost?

Below, we've listed some of the major highlights heading to Valorant in both its free and premium battlepasses.

Free Battlepass

Premium Battlepass

Players will be able to get their hands on the premium Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 battlepass for 1,000 VP.

The premium Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 battlepass will be available on June 22, 2022.

© 2023 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved

source







