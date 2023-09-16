Crypto Price Update: Market Climbs Higher, Bitcoin Up 3.35%, PancakeSwap Most Trending Crypto – Outlook India









Bitcoin increased by 3.35 per cent to $28,333.06 in the last 24 hours. PancakeSwap (CAKE) was the most trending crypto at 10 am IST, trading at $2.71, down 5.32 per cent.

Updated: 26 Apr 2023 1:23 pm

The global cryptocurrency market increased by 2.59 per cent to $1.18 trillion over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning while the trading volume rose 0.44 per cent to $40.71 billion.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) was the most trending cryptocurrency at 10 am IST, priced at $2.71, down 5.32 per cent from the previous day. Its 24-hour trading volume was $182 million. Render Token (RNDR) was the top gainer, up 18.15 per cent to $2.08.

Conversely, Zilliqa ZIL was the top loser, down 6.39 per cent to $0.02961. Its 24-hour trading volume was $78.24.million. The DeFi segment fell 8.77 per cent to $3.57 billion from the previous day, Coinmarketcap.com reported.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin’s price increased by 3.35 per cent to $28,333.06. Its 24-hour trading volume was $18.48 billion. It is currently ranked number 1 on Coinmarketcap, based on market cap. Bitcoin’s market dominance stood at 46.37 per cent, up 0.44 per cent, over the previous day.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price increased by 1.76 per cent to $1,866.54. Its 24-hour trading volume was $9.12 billion.

Tether: Tether rose 0.01 per cent to $1 in the last 24 hours. Tether’s 24-hour trading volume was $26.95 billion. It is ranked third on Coinmarketcap.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price rose by 3.64 per cent to $21.90 in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche traded at $17.54, up 3.36 per cent, while its 24-hour trading volume stood at $202 million.

Cardano (ADA) rose 3.68 per cent. It is ranked seventh, with a 24-hour trading volume of $277 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 1.86 per cent, with a 24-hour price of $0.08021.

Shiba Inu increased by 1.45 per cent to $0.00001039.

Decentralised Finance

DeFi was trading at $0.04604, the same as yesterday.

Yearn.Finance was up by 1.56 per cent to $8,141.64 in the last 24 hours, while its 24 hour market cap was $268 million.

