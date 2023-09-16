Xbox Harvest Sale Gives Gamers Huge Discounts on a Bunch of … – GameRant









For a limited time, the Xbox Harvest Sale provides major discounts on a variety of Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games to kick off November.

Xbox kicks off November 2022 with the annual Harvest Sale, which contains dozens of enticing game discounts across Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Although Xbox Shocktober sales have ended with the Halloween season, Xbox gamers can still save a lot of money on major titles released within the past two years for Xbox Series X|S.

The Harvest Sale is live until November 7 with up to 75% off select Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S titles. Xbox's Major Nelson listed nearly 80 Xbox games being discounted as part of the Harvest Sale including Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, The Outer Worlds, Watch Dogs: Legion, and WWE 2K22. However, over 300 games are currently discounted due to the Harvest Sale being active alongside Deals with Gold, Spotlight sales, and ID@Xbox Deep Discounts.

RELATED: Xbox Game Pass Confirms 7 Games Leaving in November 2022

Many of the games discounted in the Harvest Sale are Xbox Series X|S optimized, which means the games will run at native resolutions and frame rates supported on the newest Xbox platforms. For instance, Watch Dogs: Legion supports 60 frames-per-second with 4K output on Xbox Series X due to its verified optimizations. Until November 7, Xbox gamers can save 75% on Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition featuring The London Dissident Pack, Lynx Operative, and one week of VIP Pass.

Alongside Watch Dogs: Legion, players can save 65% on Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The discount brings the original price of Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition down from $99.99 to $34.99, which is one of the largest discounts for AAA Xbox titles in the Harvest Sale. Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition includes Special Edition content such as the Bank Robbery Mission & Gang Hideout, Dappled Black Thoroughbred, Talisman & Medallion Gameplay Bonuses, and much more.

Open-world titles appear to be a focal point of the new Harvest Sale since Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition, Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition, and The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle receive some of the biggest discounts. Fortunately, Xbox still provides a variety of discounted games outside the open-world genre such as Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Control, and WWE 2K22. If desired, gamers may also purchase backwards compatible titles from the Xbox 360 such as Far Cry Instincts Predator and Prince of Persia Classic.

More Xbox sales are expected as the holiday season approaches since many new players will receive their first Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X console. Xbox will continue to prepare its upcoming lineup of Xbox Series X|S games for 2023 and beyond as well.

MORE: All the New Xbox Game Pass Games Added in October 2022

Source: PureXbox

Raul is a freelance writer with 3 years of writing/editing experience. Currently, he is a News Writer at Game Rant and the Deputy Editor in Chief at Final Weapon. He has a passion for the Japanese gaming industry and dabbles into first-person shooters.

source







