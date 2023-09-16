Shiba Inu Users Demand BONE Listing On Binance With Petition – Bitcoinist









The Shiba Inu community is known for pushing its agenda and demands through savvy marketing efforts. While not all campaigns are always successful, such as the petition with 95,677 votes asking PayPal to accept SHIB as payment, there are some fruitful cases.

Thus, the SHIB Army was able to celebrate a huge achievement when Shiba Inu was listed on Robinhood as a result of a petition. It was signed by a staggering 559,559 supporters.

In a new petition, the Shiba Inu community is calling on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance to list the governance token of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap, BONE. The petition was created on Change.org and had only been able to collect 923 votes from supporters at press time.

ShibaSwap is the brainchild of Shiba Inu’s development team, founded by its pseudonymous founder known as Ryoshi. BONE is a governance token for ShibaSwap allows users to vote on important proposals for the protocol.

The voting takes place within the DOGGY DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) of ShibaSwap. The more BONE the user owns, the more weight their voice has in these future endeavors.

BONE has 250,000,000 tokens and will also be used to pay gas fees on Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s much-touted layer 2 solution. After its launch, presumably on Valentine’s Day, February 14, Shibarium will provide an additional utility for BONE.

As the petition also states, SHIB, BONE, and LEASH will lead “the next evolution of DeFi platforms,” further stating: “ShibaSwap gives users the ability to DIG (provide liquidity), BURY (stake), and SWAP tokens to gain WOOF Returns through our sophisticated and innovative passive income reward system.”

With the petition, the Shiba Inu community is asking Binance to be one of the first major exchanges to list the BONE token.

Current data shows that the largest trading volume of BONE comes from the decentralized exchange Uniswap, followed by Bitget, the only notable centralized exchange that has already listed the token. It is followed by BKEX, LBank, CoinEx, MEXC, and finally ShibaSwap within the last 24 hours.

At press time, the SHIB price stood at $0.00001231, once again rejected at the resistance zone between $0.00001250 and $0.000013 in the one-day chart. Within the last 24 hours, SHIB has thus increased by 3%. In line with the broader market sentiment, the price shows an uptrend of 7% within the last seven days.

The SHIB price remains above the 200-day EMA, which could serve as the next support in case of a clear rejection at the resistance zone. If a breakout to the upside is successful, the October 29 high at $0.00001519 would be a possibility.

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons.

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2023 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source







