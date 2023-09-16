Amazon Prime Video Schedule July 24-30: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net









By Tudor Leonte

Good Omens season 2 is topping the Amazon Prime Video schedule for July 24-30.

On Friday, July 28, the Amazon-owned streamer will drop all six episodes of Good Omens season 2. Based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel, the series follows the unlikely alliance between an angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (David Tennant). The freshman season received positive reviews for its faithful adaptation and the chemistry between the lead actors. The cast includes Jon Hamm, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Derek Jacobi, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Shelley Conn, Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Reece Shearsmith, and Nina Sosanya, with some of them set to portray new characters.

Good Omens is created and executive produced by Gaiman, who will continue to serve as the showrunner alongside director Douglas Mackinnon.

Starting Tuesday, July 25, Prime Video subscribers can also watch M. Night Shyamalan’s latest effort, Knock at the Cabin. Shyamalan wrote and directed the film based on Paul Tremblay’s 2018 novel. The movie stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, as well as Abby Quinn (Little Women), and Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter movie series). The movie grossed more than $54 million during its theatrical run, and while it largely overcame its $20 million production budget, it also stands as one of the lowest box-office results in Shyamalan’s filmography.

