Fire TV Stick fans offered the ultimate reason to switch to something new – Express

Now could be a very good time to upgrade your Fire TV Stick with Amazon currently offering some big discounts on these popular streaming devices. The online retailer has just launched a major sale event across many of its own-brand products and some of the best new Fire TV gadgets are now reduced in price including the fully rebooted Fire TV Cube and ultimate Max streaming Stick.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the flagship streaming dongle from Amazon, with a speedy processor, speedy Wi-Fi 6 support, streaming services, Alexa voice assistant to find TV shows, games, and blockbusters.

These limited-time deals mean you can get the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for £29.99 – saving £10 or the Fire TV Max for £44.99 – also saving £10. As a quick reminder, the Fire TV Max offers full 4K video playback and is also Wi-Fi 6 compatible which allows it to stream at faster and more reliable speeds. Want to know more? Read our full Fire TV Max review

Both of these Sticks also get the Alexa remote which lets you search for content using simple voice commands. If those gadgets don’t sound feature-packed enough then Amazon has also slashed the price of its new Fire TV Cube with this set-top box now costing £119.99 – that’s a £20 saving.

The Fire TV Cube offers 4K viewing and hands-free Alexa which means you can bark orders at the chatty assistant without reaching for the remote. Another nice feature of the Cube is that it can be used as a mini smart speaker thanks to in-built audio. Want to know more? Read our full Fire TV Cube review Of course, all of these devices include easy access to all of the most popular streaming apps including Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix and ITVX.

Fire TV Stick • NOW £29.99 – SAVE £10

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K offers full access to all of the biggest streaming platforms and even includes an Alexa Voice remote. The only thing to note is that it can only stream content in HD and isn’t compatible with 4K.

Fire TV Stick 4K • NOW £39.99 – SAVE £10

The Fire TV Stick 4K does exactly what it says on the tin with this device able to stream content to TVs in glorious 4K quality. That means users will be treated to a pin-sharp image when watching the latest blockbusters or bingeing on boxsets.

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Fire TV Stick 4K Max • NOW £44.99 – SAVE £10

If you want the best of the best then the Fire TV Stick Max should be top of your wishlist. This device is not only Ultra HD compatible but is also faster and more reliable thanks to an improved processor and Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Fire TV Cube • NOW £119 – SAVE £20

The ultimate streaming box is now cheaper than ever. The new Fire Cube includes hands-free Alexa plus there’s a speaker tucked under its shell which transforms it into a mini Echo device.

Along with these deals on Fire TV Sticks, Amazon has also slashed prices across its other range of devices including the Echo smart speakers and Kindles. The new deals include 45 percent off the Echo Dot which drops this device down to just £29.99.

If you fancy a new Kindle Reader you'll find these digital books now starting from just £74.99. That low price is for the all-new Kindle which includes a 6-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display and double the storage.

If you’re looking for the cheapest way to unlock the Fire TV experience, the Stick Lite is the model for you. This entry-level Fire TV plugs directly into the HDMI port and offers access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and dozens more in High Definition.

Streaming Quality: 1080p HD | HDR Support: No | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: No | Dolby Vision: No | Hands-free Alexa Controls: No

While the Fire TV Stick tops-out at the same 1080p High Definition max resolution as the Fire TV Stick Lite, it does offer Dolby Atmos audio – perfect if you’ve invested in a soundbar. It also has universal controls for power and volume, so you’ll only need to pick-up a single remote to control the television and the Fire TV streaming experience!

Streaming Quality: 1080p HD | HDR Support: No | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: Yes | Dolby Vision: No | Hands-free Alexa Controls: No

If you’re playing to binge boxsets on a 4K television, you should discount the above Fire TV Sticks and look to this model at a minimum. As the name suggests, Fire TV Stick 4K arrives with support for 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos to boost your next movie night.

Streaming Quality: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Support: Yes | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: Yes | Dolby Vision: Yes | Hands-free Alexa Controls: No

Want a little more speed? If you’re willing to spend a little bit more, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is all about power. Amazon describes as its “most powerful streaming stick” and claims the Max is 40 percent more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, offers faster app starts, and more fluid navigation. It’s also the only Fire TV Stick model with support for the speedier Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Streaming Quality: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Support: Yes | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: Yes | Dolby Vision: Yes | Hands-free Alexa Controls: No

The flagship Fire TV is part-Fire TV Stick part-Echo Dot as it can function as an Alexa-powered smart speaker when your telly is switched off – answering questions about the latest forecast, commute conditions, and switching on smart lightbulbs. When you’re watching television, you can bark orders at Alexa to control the volume, change channels, open streaming apps, and more …all without touching the remote, thanks to the far-field microphone array built-in.

Streaming Quality: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Support: Yes | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: Yes | Dolby Vision: Yes | Hands-free Alexa Controls: Yes

