Montenegro to hold Terra-Luna fugitive Do Kwon for 30 days – Forkast News









Kwon Do-hyung, who is wanted on international fraud charges related to the collapse of the Terra-Luna cryptocurrency project, will be held in Montenegro for a month on charges of using forged travel documents, South Korea’s Yonhap News reported, citing an interview with local prosecutor Haris Shabotich on Monday. The Terra-Luna co-founder, known as Do Kwon, faces fraud charges in his native South Korea and the U.S. and both want him extradited.

