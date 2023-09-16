Google to end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Check date, details – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
The government will make it mandatory for smartphones to integrate with the made-in-India navigation system NavIC, the minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.
The government is looking to bring the gamut of tech products used in fibre-based home broadband networks under an import licensing regime to boost local manufacturing of such telecom gear and reduce import dependence, mirroring recent moves on import of IT hardware.
A better monsoon in September for key agricultural regions has raised hopes that food inflation may ease, with higher precipitation helping the two major kharif crops, rice and soya bean, that have seen an increase in the area sown.
(Catch all the US News, UK News, Canada News, International Breaking News Events, and Latest News Updates on The Economic Times.)
Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily International News Updates.
ETPrime stories of the day
Finding MIMO: the adventures of Dr. Arogyaswami Paulraj — patriot, scientist, inventor, and visionary
Seven issues Byju Raveendran needs to urgently fix to save his besieged ed-tech empire
Compelling narratives, localisation, and rooted partnerships: How Prime Video cracked the India code
Anantnag martyrs return home
‘Jawan’ inching towards Rs 700 crore-mark
Tata Steel to get £500 mn from UK govt for…
Betting app case: ED seizes Rs 417 cr assets
Baba Ramdev on ‘Potassium Cyanide’ remark
‘Mera jawaab nhi’: SRK on Jawan’s success
IAF to get 12 advanced Su-30 MKIs
Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup
Mortality rate is much higher in Nipah: DG ICMR
Anantnag: Operation enters Day 3, ground report
POWERED BY
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
7%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
29%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver, with Starter Kit)
25%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
21%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
44%
OFF
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)
48%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Prime Articles
Top Slideshow
Top Commodities
Top Videos
Private Companies
Top Searched Companies
Top Story Listing
Top Definitions
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Home Latest News Google to end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Check...