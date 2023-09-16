Google to end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Check date, details – The Economic Times









The government will make it mandatory for smartphones to integrate with the made-in-India navigation system NavIC, the minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

The government is looking to bring the gamut of tech products used in fibre-based home broadband networks under an import licensing regime to boost local manufacturing of such telecom gear and reduce import dependence, mirroring recent moves on import of IT hardware.

A better monsoon in September for key agricultural regions has raised hopes that food inflation may ease, with higher precipitation helping the two major kharif crops, rice and soya bean, that have seen an increase in the area sown.

