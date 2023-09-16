Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 24, 2023: Win free gifts | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that debuted in 2021. The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The codes for January 24, 2023 are now available.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 24, 2023:
FFAC2YXE6RF2
PCNF5CQBAJLK
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW3D28VZD6
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
B3G7A22TWDR7X
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
UVX9PYZV54AC
BR43FMAPYEZZ
FF7MUY4ME6SC
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Download the Mint app and read premium stories
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.
You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.
Your session has expired, please login again.
You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.
This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 24, 2023: Win free gifts | Mint – Mint
Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that debuted in 2021. The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.