Receiving WhatsApp calls from international numbers out of the blue? Beware! This is a scam | Mint – Mint









WhatsApp is one of the most popular social media apps, used by billions worldwide. The app time and again has become a tool for cyber criminals to target innocent customers. Once again, fraudsters are using WhatsApp to scam the app users.

This time, WhatsApp users are receiving calls from international numbers from different countries like Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Indonesia (+62), Kenya (+254), Vietnam (+84) and others.

However, these codes do not necessarily mean that the calls are also originating from these countries as we all know WhatsApp calls originate over the internet. According to some media reports, these international numbers are sold by agencies to scammers in the country.

Multiple users have also reported about the new scam on microblogging site Twitter.

“Okay seriously its getting out of hands!!! I have been getting these scam @WhatsApp calls from Unknown international numbers all day. Please take needed actions as all my friends have also reported the same!,” wrote one user in a Twitter post.

“I am getting lots of missed calls from Indonesian WhatsApp numbers. I think someone is not happy with my work,” wrote Vijay Patel, a Twitter user.

What should WhatsApp users do?

These calls are received by WhatsApp users out of the blue. It is advisable, at the moment, to simply ignore or reject the calls. Users can also block and report these numbers. If you unblock a contact, you won’t receive any messages, calls, or status updates the contact sent you during the time they were blocked.

To block a number on WhatsApp, open a chat with the contact, then tap More > Block > Block. You can also report the contact by tapping Report contact > Block.

Alternatively, you can open the app and tap on More options > Settings. Here, tap on Privacy > Blocked contacts. Tap Add here and search for or select the contact you want to block.

