You Can Finally Get Disney Plus Basic on Roku – CNET

Disney launched the ad-supported streaming subscription plan in December.
Roku customers couldn’t access Disney Plus Basic before.
Roku on Wednesday said its customers can now access Disney Plus Basic. The announcement comes four months after Disney launched the plan in December.
Disney Plus Basic costs $8 a month, and people can access Disney’s full content catalog of shows and movies with the subscription. However, ads play during shows and movies, and customers can’t download content.
After testing the plan, CNET’s Kourtnee Jackson found that sometimes Disney Plus Basic’s ads don’t play while watching some shows and movies. She did find that the ads that do play are about one-minute long.
Other streaming services, like Netflix and HBO Max, have ad-tier plans similar to Disney Plus Basic. Those plans cost $7 a month and $10 a month, respectively. Roku has over 70 million active accounts worldwide, and is the No. 1 TV streaming platform in North America.
