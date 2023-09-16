Turkish Embrace Crypto Stablecoins Like Tether (USDT) as Lira Slides – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week's biggest issues on Wall Street.
Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Paul Sweeney harness the power of Bloomberg Intelligence to provide in-depth research and data on more than 2,000 companies and 130 industries.
On this week's episode of Idea Generation, designer, artist and entrepreneur Marc Ecko takes us on a journey from his days as a young graffiti artist in New Jersey, to launching a $500 million brand in Ecko Unlimited, to creating the culture-defining Complex Magazine. Along the way he tells us how he also became a best-selling author and philanthropist.
Champagne Demand Softens After Post-Covid Boom Years, LVMH Says
Trafigura Wrestles With Future of Metals Unit after Losses
World Adapts to Fed’s Rate Order in 36-Hour Sequence
Greece to Boost Climate Disaster Funds With Hotel Tax Hike
ECB’s Muller Sees ‘Strong’ Case to Quicken Balance-Sheet Rolloff
MGM Resorts Hackers Broke In After Tricking IT Service Desk
A Stock Investor’s Guide to Navigating Weight Loss Opportunities
Billionaire Case Bets on Superfast Jet, AI Beyond Silicon Valley
Adobe Offers Tepid Sales Outlook Despite Growing AI Optimism
German AI Company Helsing Raises €209 Million for Defense AI
Databricks Clinches $43 Billion Valuation, Plans More AI Tools
Trump Plans Two Mar-a-Lago Fundraisers for Campaign, Legal Fees
Biden Urged by GOP Senators to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles
Billionaires’ Row in NYC Retreats from Its Shock-and-Awe Pricing
A £25 Million Chelsea Pad Will Shine Brightly in the Autumn Sun
Lionel Messi misses 2nd match this week, doesn't dress for Miami at Atlanta
Anchorage scrambles to find enough housing for the homeless before the Alaska winter sets in
Saudi Arabia and Russia’s Crude, Inflationary Alliance
Don’t Mock Gen Z’s #LazyGirlJobs. Be Envious.
Drew Barrymore's Good Intentions Fell Flat
An Online Startup Pitches a New Kind of MBA
The Best Times to Buy Your Concert Tickets
The Massive Guatemalan Operation That Wants to Sell Americans Their Old Clothes Back
Actor Russell Brand Accused of Rape in London Times Expose
BP CEO Search Is Big Oil’s Best Chance to Fix Its Gender Problem
California Sues Oil Giants Claiming Deception, Climate Harms
Global Oil Execs Are Stuck Between Shareholders and Climate Promises
What It Looks Like When AI Designs a City
When the Homeowners Association Comes for Your Home
Driver Shortage Sends Japan Taxi Firms to Recruit New Graduates
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Settles FTX Endorsement Lawsuit
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Settles With Celsius Over Fees
Ex-Deutsche Bank Banker Will Plead Guilty to Crypto Fraud
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.
People in Turkey are running to the crypto market as a haven against the collapsing lira currency.
Home Latest News Turkish Embrace Crypto Stablecoins Like Tether (USDT) as Lira Slides – Bloomberg